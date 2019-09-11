What kind of community should we have?

One of the great privileges of running this blog has been my interactions with the amazing community that has developed around it.

Yes! You!

I’ve learned so much from you all and really treasure everyone who comments, replies, and shares.

That said, it’s been a while since we had a refresh. The discussion forums have gotten a tad, well, dusty (partly due to how hard it is to keep ahead of the spammers, sorry about that), and it feels like there’s been a dropoff of meaningful interactions on social media.

What should we do next? I’d be curious to hear any thoughts you have on format (Facebook? Slack? YouTube? Podcast? Other?) and improvements to the blog.

Oh, and in case it’s helpful, here are some “known issues” that I’m hoping to get to in the coming months:

More organized blog home page

Easier access to the archives and key posts

Improved newsletter look/feel

Fixing commenting bugs

What else do you want to see?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Summer in the Garden by Theodor von Hörmann