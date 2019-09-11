What kind of community should we have?

One of the great privileges of running this blog has been my interactions with the amazing community that has developed around it.
Yes! You!
I’ve learned so much from you all and really treasure everyone who comments, replies, and shares.
That said, it’s been a while since we had a refresh. The discussion forums have gotten a tad, well, dusty (partly due to how hard it is to keep ahead of the spammers, sorry about that), and it feels like there’s been a dropoff of meaningful interactions on social media.
What should we do next? I’d be curious to hear any thoughts you have on format (Facebook? Slack? YouTube? Podcast? Other?) and improvements to the blog.
Oh, and in case it’s helpful, here are some “known issues” that I’m hoping to get to in the coming months:
- More organized blog home page
- Easier access to the archives and key posts
- Improved newsletter look/feel
- Fixing commenting bugs
What else do you want to see?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!
And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.
Art: Summer in the Garden by Theodor von Hörmann
Comments
b says
I for one did not even know there were forums here. And I’ve visited a bunch of times since discovering you in the last month.
While your website is very nice and clean to look at, and the art and photos you show are well-chosen, I do not see a link to forums on the page. I’m using Internet Explorer – is that the reason? Darned if I can find the link (besides in your new post).
JOHN T. SHEA says
The Forums link is at the bottom of the page, at least in Safari, which I use.
b says
I see it now – thanks. The fact that I didn’t see it suggests that for myopes like me it might be better to have the forums link at the very top of the page. That’s where I look for links, and many other people do too.
Looks like there is some webpage real estate wide open just to the right of the Nathan Bransford banner!
JOHN T. SHEA says
DUSTY!? SPAMMERS!? Where? Point me at them and I’ll bring my turbocharged vaccuum cleaner and spam-slaying kit! I really love depriving people of the pleasures of Russian porn, Calcutta realtors, and Australian essay cheating services.
But seriously, I do like the long-form style of blogs and forums more than more recent formats. And, if I may point out the obvious, the thing most people want to see is probably yourself, as is demonstrated by people posting more queries and first pages in response to your renewed critiques.
Incidentally, the Forums will be 10 years old on December 5th, something worth celebrating, I think.
Neil Larkins says
Just have to search a bit. Frankly, I look forward to noodling around and finding something I’ve never seen before…and I’ve been a Nathan follower for at least 15 years now. My time spent here has been well worth it, even when the subjects are not of particular interest to me. I’ll check back later (or get an email, which I love) and see what happens. One thing for sure, I’ve learned more from Nathan than any other agent cum author, blogger, advisor, what have you. Thanks, man.
Tricia says
I didn’t know about the forum’s either, and I’ve been getting your blog post for the past five years at least. Pick something you love though and let’s make it fun!
Neil Larkins says
Good idea…and Nathan always makes it fun and interesting.
Cinthia Ritchie says
I’d ditch the forums and keep on blogging, maybe add a podcast every few weeks. Podcasts are HUGE and if done right can be very meaty. It distresses me to see so many bloggers switch to Instagram, which is mostly visual and mostly stays above the surface. I want to read about the thorny stuff, the hard stuff, the stuff we struggle with and agonize over. So yes, please keep the blogging. I so enjoy your posts.
Wendy says
I enjoy reading your news and views from the writing world. Your previous blog post on hybrid publishers was really well researched and interesting. I didn’t know they existed before. I also enjoy reading your redline comments on queries and first pages. Learning so much from these.
Thanks, Nathan!
John Levins says
For me the most valuable content is in your blog posts, and being able to search the archives of past blogs is very useful.
Nathan Bransford says
Thanks for all the suggestions and encouragement, I really appreciate it!
Lady J says
I’ve been reading your blog around 5 years. Now that you’ve mentioned your forum, I do remember you mentioning it previously, but I didn’t remember in the meantime because I don’t see it. I enjoy your blog (I don’t subscribe to many) and your edits of people’s first pages. If the forum is something you really love, you should advertise it the way you do your editing services or your books.