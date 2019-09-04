What is your favorite audiobook?

I recently recorded an audiobook at John Marshall Media (more on this soon!!) and so naturally I have audiobooks on my brain.

What’s your favorite audiobook? Which audiobooks really captured the spirit of the book or added something new?

Despite all the work I did selling audio rights for bestselling authors while I was a literary agent, I must confess: I haven’t listened to too many audiobooks. I’m not one of those cranks who thinks audiobooks don’t count as reading, but ultimately I just prefer to read with my eyes.

What am I missing out on?

Art: “The Edison Phonograph” 1905 promotional postcard