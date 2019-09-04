What is your favorite audiobook?

I recently recorded an audiobook at John Marshall Media (more on this soon!!) and so naturally I have audiobooks on my brain.
What’s your favorite audiobook? Which audiobooks really captured the spirit of the book or added something new?
Despite all the work I did selling audio rights for bestselling authors while I was a literary agent, I must confess: I haven’t listened to too many audiobooks. I’m not one of those cranks who thinks audiobooks don’t count as reading, but ultimately I just prefer to read with my eyes.
What am I missing out on?
Comments
abc says
I had many moments of crying laughing while listening to John Hodgman’s Vacationland.
A. A. Woods says
Oh man, I am OBSESSED with audiobooks. I know you asked for one, but I couldn’t possibly pick so here are a few of my all-time favorites:
Bossypants by Tina Fey (she narrates, so it’s like listening to stand-up comedy)
Bad Blood by John Carreyrou (a true story, but reads like a thriller)
The Illuminae Files (a fun YA/SF romp with a full cast and special effects)
A Life in Parts (Also read by the author, very inspiring for writers and artists)
Circe (Beside being my absolute favorite book of the last 10 years, this is also a wonderful audiobook. The narrator just makes it come alive)
Sadie (it fits the medium so well, since it’s a sort of podcast/narrator blend. Chillingly good)
Lab Girl (also read by the author; a deeply moving autobiography)
Hope you enjoy! Can’t wait to hear about your own audiobook project 🙂
Chase says
Heartbeat by Sharon Creech is a middle grade verse novel that sounds amazing when read by Mandy Siegfried.
I also really love the Ender’s Game series by Orson Scott Card. These audiobooks use full cast narration, include sound effects and musical transitions. In the afterword of the first book, Card says that this is the way his work should be consumed. He calls the audibook version the definitive one.
Ella Ritchie says
I agree that a paperback is still the most satisfying read. But where language is a factor, audiobooks can add great value. Mary Ann Perez, the author of the autobiography, “Running in Heels,” took care to find a narrator who could bring to life her Puerto-Rican roots.
Russ says
My favorite is Michael Chabon’s “The Yiddish Policemen’s Union” read by Peter Riegert. He captures the essence and voice of the novel wonderfully.
Honorable mention for George Saunders’s “Lincoln in the Bardo”, read by an ensemble cast of name actors.
Lorijo Metz says
The Bobiverse series by Dennis Taylor, narrated by Ray Porter and Ready Player One, by Ernest Cline, narrated by Wil Wheaton. Skyward by Brandon Sanderson and narrated by Suzy Jackson is also amazing.
Wendy says
Firstly, Nathan, did you get a gig with this prestigious audiobook company? Even Disney are a client. Or read one of your own? Intrigued to find out more.
Am loving audiobooks and have an Audible account with titles that constantly entice. Non-fiction have been my go-to so far. I discovered the Save The Cat! series here – for screen plays – while Save The Cat! Writes A Novel deals with novels. (Only trust characters who will suspend their drama to save a cat.) Fantastic plan for structure and dynamic arcs.
The ones I most enjoy just listening to are the autobiographies by William Shatner also read by him, Been an avid fan since adolescence.
Jason Shprintz says
I love audiobooks!
I’ve listened to all of game of thrones and Roy dotrice does excellent voices for the characters…
But if I could only recommend one that would be a great listen it would be Black Rabbit Hall. A part of the story is the characters accent being half British and half American. Hearing her voice I think is so powerful because of which and adds a whole other element that is much harder to experience just reading it.
Marilynn Byerly says
No question, Jim Dale doing the Harry Potter series. A distant second is George Guidall doing THE CAT WHO mystery series. Lots of wonderful memories of listening to them as I drove my mom to the beach.
Dana Bailey says
I love audiobooks. I think they are a great writer’s too. Listening to the rhythm and tone of the reader can be a big help.
However, not all books are good audio.
I just listened to the Flatshare and loved it. And also Eleanor & Park. I couldn’t get into The Wife though.
Oldy says
I don’t get it, aren’t you American? Don’t you drive places?
I love audiobooks whenever I’m in the truck for a long trip, when I can fire up Stephen Fry’s wonderful performance of the Harry Potter series (yet again), or something.
When I visited my best mate in Ballarat for his wedding a couple of months ago, I listened to the awesome Zero Day Code from John Birmingham, read by Rupert Degas. Far and away my favourite audiobook (at least until Book Two comes out!)
https://www.amazon.com/Zero-Day-Code/dp/B07T5DWFBT/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=zero+day+code&qid=1567636526&s=books&sr=1-1
Nathan Bransford says
No, I live in Brooklyn and don’t own a car!
John Levins says
My favorite is Grey Matter, a collection of Stephen King short stories. The narrator is excellent. It came out more than 20 years ago but I definitely recommend it!
