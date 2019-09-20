The article that set publishing Twitter ablaze (This week in books)

Brooklyn. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

This week! Books!

Let’s get this one out of the way. Author Heather Demetrios was the talk of the publishing this week due to her long confession in a Medium post that she had no idea how book advances or typical literary careers worked when she got a big advance and proceeded to make many imprudent financial decisions.

There are really too many Hot Takes on social media about this article to even count, but let me just take this opportunity to re-up some key blog posts on the fundamentals of publishing economics and navigating the publishing journey:

And of course, when it comes to publishing, above all remember this: nothing, and I mean nothing, is guaranteed. Ultimately, I agree with author Justina Ireland on this one:

I'm going to be honest, the "No one ever told me publishing wasn't fair and now I'm broke" genre of personal essay is my least favorite.



If you didn't know how publishing worked, both financially and realistically, it's because you didn't want to know.



J! — Justina Ireland Updates (@justinaireland) September 17, 2019

It’s award season! Congrats to the longlistees for the National Book Award in…

Nonfiction:

Poetry:

Translated literature:

And Young people’s literature:

Are you ready for books that are more than books? Michael D. Shaw takes an in-depth look at bringing augmented reality to space books. (via The Millions)

The New Yorker has a pretty hilarious look at the real publishing numbers.

Agent Jessica Faust has a great reminder that revisions are the secret to success. She also has some tips on writing a nonfiction query letter.

I had the chance to see the movie Ad Astra last weekend, and I highly recommend it! Emily Rome argues that we need more near future space movies like this.

This week in bestsellers

Here are the top five NY Times bestsellers in a few key categories:

Adult print and e-book fiction:

Adult print and e-book nonfiction:

Young adult hardcover:

Middle grade hardcover:

This week on the blog

Don’t forget that you can nominate your first page and query for a free critique on the blog:

In case you missed them, here are this week’s posts:

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Wendy, with a great breakdown of precisely why Jane Austen’s dialogue works so well in Pride and Prejudice:

The dialogue between Elizabeth, Miss Bennett, and Mr Darcy is scintillating. On the one hand, it’s kept to the Victorian standard of etiquette, while on the other is skirting outright rudeness. However, we also see that while Elizabeth is getting more worked up – we can almost hear her voice becoming more high-pitched – Mr Darcy has kept his self-control. The one who has self-control is the one who controls the situation. His response is admirable. When she calms down, she’ll remember it.

This week in the Forums:

And finally, basketball player Shaun Livingston has had an incredibly inspiring career. After injuring his knee so severely doctors actually considered amputation, Livingston very gradually worked his way back into the NBA and eventually became a key contributor to several Golden State Warriors championship teams. He retired this month, a great lesson in resilience. This profile from The Ringer is worth a read.

Have a great weekend!

