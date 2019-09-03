How to get back in the saddle

Hello! Nice to see you again.

As summer comes to a close, I hope you are feeling rested, refreshed, and ready to get back to writing no seriously your book misses you.

Writing breaks are necessary. They’re important. They reacquaint you with such pleasures as nature, friends, family, and rosé.

But it can be tricky to return to writing and get back to a rhythm once you’ve gotten used to that whole “relaxing” thing. You may have been harshly reminded what it was like when you once had something called “free time.”

Don’t beat yourself up! Much like getting back into shape after you haven’t exercised in a while, it’s going to take some time to get back into a writing rhythm.

Here are some posts from the archives that can help you get back on track:

Anything on your mind as we head toward fall? Take to the comments!

Art: Horses at the Porch by Albrecht Adam