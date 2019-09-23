How to create a great villain

Bill Sikes. Lady MacBeth. Captain Ahab. Voldemort. The Wormwoods. Sauron. Iago.

The best villains in literature send a shiver down our spine and make our blood pressure rise. Why do some villains have such a hold on us while others feel like weak sauce?

Here are some tips on how to craft a memorable villain.

They should provoke your protagonist’s best and worst qualities

The best villains get under the protagonist’s skin. They get in their heads (sometimes literally). They start messing with the protagonist’s identity and make them question themselves.

But they also inspire your protagonist to tap into their best qualities in order to defeat them.

Most times, the villain is almost-but-not-quite as powerful as your protagonist and forces your protagonist to give everything they have in order to win. That way, the villain shows the reader what your protagonist is really made of.

Think about how your villain can make your protagonist vulnerable and force them to dig deep in a compelling climax.

They should have both appealing and unappealing qualities

Perhaps the most frequent mistake I see when it comes to villains are bad guys who are too uniformly evil.

The best villains are more complicated than that. Sure, they may do things that are beyond the pale and inspire the reader to hate them, but they might be misguided or they are reacting to past suffering or they have the charm to seduce and manipulate.

When villains are too one-note they won’t feel lifelike and they’re ultimately just not that interesting. Instead, think about how you can make an antagonist all the more powerful and compelling because there are facets of their personality the reader can’t help but admire.

They should represent a competing worldview

Often what separates protagonists and villains are different ways of looking at the world.

Villains don’t just possess vices that are ethically wrong, but rather wrap those sins (selfishness, rage, greed, etc.) into an entire worldview. They might think the hero is naive or weak for being virtuous.

Often this breaks down along the lines of ideological battles such as selfishness vs. altruism, black and white vs. shades of gray, or win at all costs vs. mercy.

As individuals and as a society we are constantly negotiating over what kind of a world we want to live in. The villain shouldn’t just antagonize your protagonist, they should represent an entire way of living your hero wants to keep at bay.

They should have a compelling style

It’s not enough to have a villain who’s, well, villainous. The best villains also have style.

Whether it’s Voldermort’s snake face, Long John Silver’s wooden leg, or Captain Hook’s hook, great villains are perhaps even more physically memorable than the heroes.

Don’t just think about how to make the bad guys bad. Also think about how to burn them into your reader’s brain with unique physicality and style.

What do you think are the best elements of a great villain? Anything I missed? Take to the comments!

Art: Dos viejos comiendo sopa by Francisco de Goya