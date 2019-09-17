Are you creating a mystery or just being vague?

The essence of a mystery is the absence of information. If we just knew one crucial piece of information a series of events would make sense to us. As a result: We crave this information. We want things to make sense. We want to fill in the gaps in our knowledge.

And yet some mysteries are better than others.

In order for a mystery to work well in a novel, we need these two crucial elements:

The essential contours of the mystery

Why we should care

If those two elements aren’t present? The reader isn’t going to invest in figuring out what happens.

We need to know the contours of the mystery

Too often, in an effort to be mysterious, writers leave out a ton of information, hoping the reader will wonder what’s happening.

These writers aren’t being mysterious. They’re just being vague.

Think of a good mystery like a puzzle with a few key pieces missing in the middle. You can see the outlines, you know roughly what you’re looking at, you just need to find those three pieces for everything to fit together.

A mystery is not having to find a bunch of pieces hidden under furniture in a giant living room while blindfolded. A reader isn’t going to care enough to go hunting for things they can’t even see.

Readers need to know where they are, they need to understand what’s happening, and they need to know roughly what’s missing.

Any piece of information you’re withholding should be very, very carefully constructed and very intentional so the reader can understand the contours of what’s missing but otherwise feel well-anchored in the story.

We need to know why we should care

Good mysteries in a novel are highly bound up with the stakes and motivations. The missing piece of information is crucial to something the character wants, like survival or riches or for their crush to like them back.

That’s because good mysteries come down to whether a character is going to get what they want.

As I articulated in an earlier post, here’s the formula for a good mystery:

character’s desire and the consequences/stakes + obstacles/intrigue + delay = mystery

The more the missing information is bound up with what a character wants and the more they have to work for it, the more the reader will want to turn the pages until the answer is revealed.

Don’t create frivolous mysteries

When the information the author is withholding doesn’t really matter to the story or, worse, when it interferes with our ability to understand the story in the first place, I like to call it the “neener neener neener” effect. It’s not mysterious, it’s just annoying because the author is abusing their power.

Once more with feeling: the reader has to understand the pillars of the story first.

Setting. Character. Desires. Stakes. Conflict. Plot.

Then you can go about creating a mystery about whether the main character is going to get what they want.

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Parliament in London – Sun covered by clouds by Claude Monet