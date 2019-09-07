7 reasons your characters feel flat

Readers have to love your characters. Full stop. Characters who feel lifelike and relatable will compel your readers to turn the pages and breathlessly await the sequels. Characters who are dull or flat will send your readers scurrying for another book.

And yet it’s so tricky to really nail a lifelike character and to translate your vision of them onto the page.

Here are some reasons why your characters might be falling flat.

It’s unclear what motivates them

By far the most common reason why a character feels flat on the page is that they don’t want anything. They don’t seem lifelike because there’s nothing beating in their heart.

Every character in your novel should want something and this should be either explicitly or implicitly apparent to the reader.

Once we know what a character wants we become invested in seeing whether they’ll get it and we’ll learn a lot about them from the manner in which they go after it. Their personality will be on full display.

So the first question you should ask yourself when one of your characters feels flat: Do I know what this character wants?

For further reading:

They’re reactive instead of active

That said, it’s not enough to just show a character who wants something. They also need to be going after that thing.

There shouldn’t be very many plot passengers in your novel. Everyone should have their own goals and agendas that they are pursuing as actively as possible.

Your protagonist especially needs to be working actively to shape their own destiny. If they are spending too much time reacting to choices made by the other characters, they’ll either feel dull or it will start to feel like someone else’s novel.

Make your characters active and you’re partway there to making them come alive.

For further reading:

They aren’t being challenged

Once you know what your characters want, it’s crucial to start throwing obstacles in their way. Just as in life, you don’t learn a lot about someone when things are breezy and easy. You learn what they’re really made of when they’re facing their biggest tests.

Two characters falling in love in a novel should have misunderstandings, false starts, and should have to work at it before they fall head over heels. A character trying to save the prince shouldn’t waltz right into the dragon’s lair without having to lift a finger.

Use conflict to show what your characters are made of. Give them difficult choices to make so we can see what they value. Put them in tough situations so we can see how they solve their problems.

Don’t make things easy.

For further reading:

You’re telling us how they feel instead of showing us

“Show don’t tell” is some way-overused writing advice, but there is one area where I think it nearly universally applies: a character’s emotions.

Everyone feels sad. Everyone feels angry. Everyone feels scared, frustrated, and excited.

Everyone expresses these feelings in different ways. The manner in which we channel those emotions and present them to the outside world is one of the most important factors that makes us all unique.

If a character feels flat, take a look at how you’re representing that character’s emotions. If you’re just telling us, “Joe feels sad,” it’s going to feel flat and dull. If you write, “Joe bowed his head and punched himself in the jaw…” that’s a little more vivid.

Let the reader infer what your characters are feeling from their unique actions. Show them reacting to their emotions rather than coming right out and telling us what they’re feeling.

For further reading:

Their gestures, voice, and interests aren’t unique

We all have writerly tics, and one of the most common ways they arise is when writers show different characters reacting to events in a very similar way.

All the characters will be giving pointed glances, or sighs, or their hearts will be beating out of their chests, or they’re all squealing. This can often extend to their voices, which can start to blend together and start sounding the same.

Instead: vary up the gestures. Make sure each character has their own individualized way of reacting to key events, their own nervous habits, their own tics. Make sure they sound different from one another.

Also make sure you know the things your various characters like and appreciate. What music do they listen to? Who do they admire? What paintings or posters do they have on their walls?

One of the best ways of making characters come alive is to show their quirky gestures, interests, and voices.

For further reading:

You’re not showing the full range of their personality

Sometimes writers are too nice to their characters and never show their bad sides. Other writers are too hard on their characters and dial up the negativity too far.

Over the course of the novel we should be seeing the full range of a major character’s personality. Everyone should have positive and negative qualities, even villains. Often what is a strength in one context can be a weakness in another, like someone who is determined but stubborn.

If a character feels one-note you might be being too nice or too mean to them. Broaden the range of their personality and show those appealing characteristics and flaws.

For further reading:

You just don’t know them well enough yet

Most characters you introduce will not just arrive fully-formed the first time they appear on the page. You may have to spend some time getting to know them. Sometimes this can take twenty five pages, fifty pages, or even a whole freaking draft.

Don’t put too much pressure on yourself if you can’t crack a certain character and can’t figure out what makes them tick. Just keep moving forward and just keep trying.

Sometimes it just takes a while to get to know someone.

There are exercises you can do to try to unlock their voice and mannerisms. Write journal entries from their perspective, rewrite scenes in the first person where they’re the protagonist, document a typical day in their life from the time they wake up in the morning to when they go to sleep, take an inventory of everything in their bedroom.

Just be patient. Keep trying. A character only has to be totally unlocked and unleashed in the final draft.

For further reading:

Have you had a character who felt flat? How did you breathe life into them? Tell us in the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Juan Legua by Juan Gris