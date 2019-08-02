The importance of choosing a genre (This week in books)

Greyfriars Kirkyard in Edinburgh. Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram!

I’ve long been on the record that authors need to choose a genre. What does literary agent Jessica Faust have to say on the matter? You need to choose a genre. “No book transcends all genres and succeeds by being all things.”

Also from Jessica Faust, an inside look at how she pitched The Secrets of Lost Stones, which landed with Lake Union Publishing at Amazon.

Quite a dustup is brewing between publisher Macmillan, which recently changed its ebook policy, and Overdrive, which facilitates libraries lending ebooks. After Macmillan’s announcement, the CEO of Overdrive launched a broadside against Macmillan’s policy. (via Pub Lunch)

Delia Owens’s Where the Crawdads Sing is a runaway bestseller. Slate recently dove into a lesser told part of Owens’s story, her alleged connection to the 1995 murder of a poacher in Zambia that was filmed by ABC. (Owens is not directly implicated).

And author Jennifer Hubbard has a great post on the importance of characters having secrets, and how sometimes these can even be a secret they keep from the author until it’s finally revealed.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Cinthia Ritchie, who thinks authors need to just chill out when it comes to bad reviews:

Not everyone is going to like what I write, just as not everyone I meet is going to like me or want to be my friend. That’s life. That’s just the way it is. If someone writes a bad review and tags me on social media, I don’t have to read that review. It isn’t god’s truth of what my book is about. It’s one person’s opinion. And for heaven’s sake, not every book reviewer is The New York Times. Many reviews are loaded with sloppy writing and grammatical errors. Many who review on Goodreads and Amazon are simply average readers with the average scope of the world. They don’t have literary degrees or MFAs from prestigious universities.. So what if they don’t like my book. So what if they think it’s garbage or use it to line the cat litter box. It’s their right to like or hate whatever they please. I’ve seen too many authors become too sensitive about reviews/bad reviews/a few critical comments in good reviews. We all need to understand that reviews aren’t for us, they aren’t promotional tools, though we can and do certainly use them as such. Reviews are basically aimed at other readers, outlining what one person or organization thought of the book’s themes, writing style, plot, characterization, etc.

I think we as writers need to chill out about bad reviews/ negative comments and concentrate instead on writing the best books we can.

And finally, America has a long tradition of hucksters, which I find endlessly fascinating. The New Yorker recently published an excellent profile of P.T. Barnum, who understood the extent to people want to be deceived.

