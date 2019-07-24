Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

Who are the most memorable parents in books?

by

The Wormwoods in Matilda. The Weasleys in Harry Potter. Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird.

There are some seriously memorable parents in literature. Which ones are your favorites?

Art: The Artist and His Family by James Peale

  4. The most memorable parents for me are from The Tail of The Sea Witch. Eleven-year-old Marina might be considered a handful by some with her adventurous spirit and imagination, but her parents raise her with tolerance, caring and understanding and a sense of humour.

  5. One of my favorite books (by one of my favorite authors) is The Road, by Cormac McCarthy. The father is so determined to protect his son it really comes through in the writing. Stories like that have driven me to love that genre.

    • Vince, compelling idea to release early drafts of your story through this blog site in regular small parcels, accompanied by detailed, modern illustrations with full-bodied action shots of the characters.

