If you’re going to self-publish a book, chances are you are going to incur some expenses. You probably will not want to handle every single task yourself and may want to farm out some of the tasks to freelancers. Here’s what it costs to self-publish a book.

Contrary to a still-prevalent myth, you don’t need to pay to make a book available for sale, even for paperbacks. Amazon and others will happily make your book available for sale without investing in a print run.

Still, you need to plan to put down some cash if you’re self-publishing. Please note that these are only ballpark ranges based on my own experience.

Editing

If you are self-publishing, I’d highly, highly recommend engaging a professional editor to make your work as polished as possible (Here’s how to find a freelance book editor. Also I’m available). This will probably also be your biggest expense in the self-publishing process.

You will likely need two passes: one for developmental editing (content, prose, etc.) and one for copyediting (typos, consistency, etc.).

What you can expect to pay:

Developmental editing from a professional editor: $1,000-$5,000 or more depending on your book length

Copyediting: $250-$1,000 depending on your book length

Interior design

Don’t neglect your interior design! Proper formatting and pleasing font combinations are crucial to making your book look professional. Unless you have a knack for this, I’d highly recommend hiring a pro who

This is especially the case if your book has any sort of complicated formatting like bullet points or illustrations. (And you’ll likely need to pay more for these

What you can expect to pay:

Interior design: $100-$500 depending on the complexity of your interior design

Cover design

This is the one area where your experience will vary greatly. There are virtually out-of-the-box services that will almost design your cover for you, and there are bespoke artists who may charge a pretty penny.

Here’s some advice on how to go about brainstorming and selecting a cover design for a self-published book.

What you can expect to pay:

Cover design: $100-$1,000

Marketing

Once you self-publish you will need to do something to give your a book a leg up. This doesn’t necessarily have to be a huge marketing campaign. You could network with local booksellers, start a blog, or dive into the paid ad world.

Don’t try to do everything, and lean into the marketing techniques you’re best at and actually like doing. But springing for some Amazon or Facebook ads can be an effective technique.

What you can expect to pay:

Marketing: $0 – Infinity

Publishing

Again, unless you are doing something very bespoke or you badly want your own print run, you don’t need to pay anything up front.

But there may be some additional costs. For instance, you may want to buy an ISBN for your e-book and print editions ($125 each) or you may want to pay someone to write your marketing materials ($50-$250).

If you decide to register the copyright your book, that will be another $35.

What you can expect to pay:

I’d plan an additional $500 for smaller/unforeseen expenses

Altogether, unless you’re really pinching pennies and doing a lot of work yourself, I’d plan to spend a few thousand dollars.

Obviously the economics of self-publishing can be murky unless you are able to do a lot of these tasks yourself or if you’re able to sell a few thousand copies. So be sure to be in touch with your goals and don’t spend any money you can’t afford to lose!

