Man Booker longlist released (This week in books)

This week in books!

The Man Booker prize is one of the most prestigious awards out there, and its highly anticipated longlist was released this week. One American author made the cut, Lucy Ellman, along with luminaries like Margaret Atwood, Salman Rushdie, and Jeanette Winterson. The winner will be announced in September.

In other awards news, the Center for Fiction released its longlist for the 2019 First Novel Prize.

It can sometimes feel like nothing really changes in the publishing industry, but it has been a pretty eventful decade in the book business. Mike Shatzkin, who literally wrote the book on the publishing industry, published an excellent summary of the major changes in the publishing industry in the past ten years.

It’s the bicentennial of Herman Melville’s birth and, as Jill Lepore notes in The New Yorker, the centennial since his revival after he died in relative obscurity. He was one very strange dude, and I really liked this look back at his home life.

Amazon made a high profile deal with bestseller Dean Koontz, which is notable because many bookstores refuse to stock books published by Amazon.

On the other side of the publishing spectrum, Jonathan Gallassi took a look at the rich history of Faber and Faber, one of the last remaining independents from the old days.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Marilynn Byerly, who recounts an experience with a publisher grabbing some rights:

Some years back, one of my publishers, an ebook and POD small press, blithely announced on his author list that he was going to invest in some expensive text-to-speech software and start selling our books in that format. I freaked out because nothing in our contracts included either audio or text-to-speech rights. So, I began to dig into this issue and raised an intelligent enough fuss to stop him from doing this.

And finally, the absolutely bonkers Cats trailer set the internet on fire this week. Tavi Gevinson notes what a big deal this must be for that plucky poet T.S. Eliot:

TS Eliot was just a guy like you or me when he wrote CATS at his local Starbucks. Now he is probably gonna have an Oscar and take a selfie w ELLEN. Never give up on your dreams 🙂 — Tavi Gevinson (@tavitulle) July 19, 2019

