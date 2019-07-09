I don’t know that there’s ever been a time in history where the identity of the author of a book has mattered more to the publishing industry.
Sure, it’s always helped to be famous when hawking a book, and as I’ve stressed repeatedly, authors have always been expected to be good self-promoters. But in the era of social media we’re entering new territory where books seem much more inextricably tied to their author’s identity and presence than ever before.
Where in the past the author was just a name on a spine and a one inch by one inch author photo, we now have social media and instantaneous connections with our favorite authors. Rather than being mysterious figures, authors are now palpably human to readers and just a few clicks away.
Publishers very much care who the author is. And it’s definitely shaping the culture.
In a recent article on 1984, George Packer critiqued what he describes as a left-wing version of doublespeak that conflates art, politics, and the author’s identity:
For example, many on the left now share an unacknowledged but common assumption that a good work of art is made of good politics and that good politics is a matter of identity. The progressive view of a book or play depends on its political stance, and its stance—even its subject matter—is scrutinized in light of the group affiliation of the artist: Personal identity plus political position equals aesthetic value.
It’s gotten me curious:
How much does the author of a book matter to you? Is it something you look up after the fact? Do you follow your favorite authors on social media? Have you ever bought a book because you got to know the person first online?
Would you care if you personally disliked an author or their politics? Or is a good book just a good book and you don’t care who wrote it?
Art: A still life of an open book by Frans Luyckx or Simon Renard de Saint-André
Dana says
I disagree with that person. Some people will make up anything to slander the left.
I follow my favorite authors on social media. Unless they do something really awful that you can’t ignore or make a point of telling you what to think about the book, then a good book is just a good book. I choose books based on the expectation that I’ll enjoy the story and writing.
However, who the author is and their politics definitely influences my perception of nonfiction. But I wouldn’t call that art.
SJ says
If I stumble into reading about an author’s personal life, I very often try to forget it. The voice living within a novel is, I find, a crisp essence of the author’s best self. Digging for the real person behind a great book is a dangerous undertaking because it is so likely to disappoint. Reading Looking for Alaska right now, and Pudge is so amusing…reading authors’ biographies and not their books, he seems to understand this separation but cleverly, deliberately, approaches it from the opposite direction.
suzy says
Generally, when I’m reading fiction I like to read a book for entertainment, not to hear an author’s political opinions, so it definitely pulls me out of the story to hear political stuff in a work of fiction, especially if it’s a subtle (or not so subtle) attempt to shame one side or the other, preach at me about moral issues, or solicit a reaction from me that’s unrelated to the plot. That’s playing dirty in my opinion. When I want to read political commentary I will seek out information through a different medium.
suzy says
So I guess I’m saying I don’t care what the author’s political position is as long as they tell a good story. I don’t judge their fictional work as any less enjoyable even if I happen to disagree with their real-life opinions.
terryd says
I like to believe that stories find the author, and not the other way around. It’s much less disappointing that way (for my own work, as well).
Carolyn says
I go both directions. Generally, once I’ve discovered an author I like, I will look them up out of curiosity. If I read someone enough, I usually see or sense their politics and personalities through their work, anyway, and gravitate or reject accordingly. As for direct interaction, occasionally authors will pass through our neck of the woods on tour and if I’m a fan of their books, I’ll try to go hear their talk. A small handful I follow on Facebook out of interest and respect, but I do little to engage them. And as an author myself, I’m not very interested in sharing my personal life, or having personal relationships with fans. I want them to be keen on my books, not me.