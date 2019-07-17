Got any book recommendations?

Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

The weather is warm and many people are taking to the beach and skipping out early on Friday. It’s prime summer reading season.

Have you read anything good lately? Care to share with the rest of us?

Here are some of my recent favorites:

What about you?

  6. I recently read a couple of books that I thought were great for creatives:
    The Passion Paradox by Brad Stullberg and Steve Magness
    Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done by Jon Acuff

    And I love, love, LOVE The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Gemeinhart.

  7. Just from what I’ve read recently:

    MY SISTER, THE SERIAL KILLER by Oyinkan Braithwaite – dark comedy/neo-noir set in Lagos, Nigeria. Kind of a reverse So I Married an Axe Murderer.
    GILDED WOLVES by Roshani Chokshi – YA historic fantasy/heist novel set in Gilded Age Paris in which a group of outcasts attempt to steal a magical artifact at the behest of a secret society.
    MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL by Adam Higgenbotham – you’ve seen the show, read the book!
    EVENTOWN by Corey Ann Haydu – twin girls move to a too-perfect town with a dark secret after a family tragedy; middle grade mystery.

  9. If you like YA fantasy the Spinning Silver or Uprooted by Naomi Novik (Uprooted has just been signed by Warners, so watch your cinemas)
    If you like thrillers then there’s Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris or The Good Daughter by Karen Slaughter
    And if you just want an emotional journey then Ken Follet’s Pillars of the Earth

  10. Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
    History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
    Social Creature by Tara Isabella Burton

