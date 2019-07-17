Got any book recommendations?

The weather is warm and many people are taking to the beach and skipping out early on Friday. It’s prime summer reading season.
Have you read anything good lately? Care to share with the rest of us?
Here are some of my recent favorites:
- A Very Large Expanse of Sea by Tahereh Mafi
- The Night Ocean by Paul La Farge
- Black Swan Rising by Lisa Brackmann
- The Quiet American by Graham Greene
What about you?
Comments
Amy Shepherd says
To Wake a Sleeping Child by A. Shepherd
https://www.andersonpublishingcompany.com/p/to-wake-sleeping-child-by-shepherd.html
David Dvorkin says
This one was just published yesterday:
When We Landed on the Moon: A Memoir
http://www.dvorkin.com/moonland/
It’s a short memoir about my years at NASA in Houston, working on Apollo.
Björn Johnsson says
Rekommended book: 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Vernes. A classic that still is very, very exciting!
David Kubicek says
Of Mice and Men, a little gem by John Steinbeck, has always been one of my favorites.
Erica Ellis says
I really enjoyed Wanderers by Chuck Wendig, just out earlier this month.
Sara says
I recently read a couple of books that I thought were great for creatives:
The Passion Paradox by Brad Stullberg and Steve Magness
Finish: Give Yourself the Gift of Done by Jon Acuff
And I love, love, LOVE The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Gemeinhart.
Charlotte Grubbs (@literary_lottie) says
Just from what I’ve read recently:
MY SISTER, THE SERIAL KILLER by Oyinkan Braithwaite – dark comedy/neo-noir set in Lagos, Nigeria. Kind of a reverse So I Married an Axe Murderer.
GILDED WOLVES by Roshani Chokshi – YA historic fantasy/heist novel set in Gilded Age Paris in which a group of outcasts attempt to steal a magical artifact at the behest of a secret society.
MIDNIGHT IN CHERNOBYL by Adam Higgenbotham – you’ve seen the show, read the book!
EVENTOWN by Corey Ann Haydu – twin girls move to a too-perfect town with a dark secret after a family tragedy; middle grade mystery.
Kristi Helvig says
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
Rachel Capps says
If you like YA fantasy the Spinning Silver or Uprooted by Naomi Novik (Uprooted has just been signed by Warners, so watch your cinemas)
If you like thrillers then there’s Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris or The Good Daughter by Karen Slaughter
And if you just want an emotional journey then Ken Follet’s Pillars of the Earth
Gillian Webster says
Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
History of Wolves by Emily Fridlund
Social Creature by Tara Isabella Burton