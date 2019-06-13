What are your favorite newsletters?

Even in this day and age of social media EVERYTHING, newsletters are still chugging along, still one of the best ways of receiving content.

What are some of your favorites?

I’m thinking of updating my own approach to my newsletter and adjusting the ways of subscribing to this blog, so I’d also love to hear any thoughts you might have on what you’d like to see!

But in the meantime, I’d also love to sign up for some great new #Content. Who’s got the best newsletter?

Art: News from My Lad by James Campbell