What are your favorite newsletters?

Even in this day and age of social media EVERYTHING, newsletters are still chugging along, still one of the best ways of receiving content.
What are some of your favorites?
I’m thinking of updating my own approach to my newsletter and adjusting the ways of subscribing to this blog, so I’d also love to hear any thoughts you might have on what you’d like to see!
But in the meantime, I’d also love to sign up for some great new #Content. Who’s got the best newsletter?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.
Art: News from My Lad by James Campbell
Comments
Sarah saysJune 13, 2019 at 4:50 pm
Favorite newsletters…
The Paris Review, The New Yorker, CLMP, Harper’s, PEN DARE, Poets & Writers, The Writer, ASJA, Authors Guild, and yours is great too!
Caroline Starr Rose saysJune 13, 2019 at 5:26 pm
Erin Bowman and Susan Dennard.
Naomi Bellina saysJune 13, 2019 at 7:49 pm
Seth Godin. Short and sweet!
abc saysJune 13, 2019 at 7:55 pm
Besides Austin Kleon, Sara Zarr, and Nina LaCour, I also quite enjoy Nicole Cliffe’s almost daily one (Pet photos! Recommended horror books!). The Shatner Chatner by Daniel Mallory Ortberg is pretty great. I suspect I’m not a good source. I’m still finding them myself. I formally request a blog post of your faves.
Eva saysJune 13, 2019 at 9:35 pm
You are my favorite writing newsletter. Been tuned in since dot.
Neil Edward Larkins saysJune 13, 2019 at 10:02 pm
Yours, The Write Life (I was one of the first 100 to sign up), Rachelle Gardner.
Lillian Duggan saysJune 14, 2019 at 10:12 am
I recently discovered Head Butler and love it. http://www.headbutler.com.