What are the best beach reads?

I love the term “beach read.” Nothing else captures the essence of a fun, juicy page-turner. So what’s the best beach read?

For more on the history of this phenomenon, check out this interesting article by Katy Waldman in The New Yorker on the invention of the beach read.

Here are some of my all-time favorites. I tend to like page turners with something extra:

I could go on forever and I’m confident there are dozens I’m forgetting.

What do you think are the best beach reads? Take to the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: The beach of Schieveninge by Frederik Hendrik Kaemmerer