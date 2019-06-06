This Roald Dahl video is everything

Roald Dahl is one of my absolute favorite authors, and I honestly feel lucky to have had a childhood where his books were in my life. (I even wrote a letter to him when I was ten years old telling him I wanted to be a writer, shortly before he died).

So I was especially pleased to come across this incredible video where he talks about his process and about what it means to write for children.

I’m not going to do the video any further justice by describing it, so just give it a watch!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.