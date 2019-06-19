Should authors have more control over their covers?

It often comes as a surprise to people that authors in the traditional book world don’t have that much control over their book cover.

Approval is rare. Consultation is more common, but how meaningful and sincere that consultation is vary greatly. (I liked to joke when I was an agent that authors are often consulted on a scale of love to simply adore).

So bestselling author Daniel José Older caused a stir when, in a thread urging authors to not take what they’re offered at face value, he urged authors to fight for approval over their cover:

Also, ask your agent to get some language about cover approval in that contract. You’re the one who has to walk around with that shit everywhere you go, not your editor or agent or the pub execs. — Daniel José Older (@djolder) June 16, 2019

Then Brendan Reichs then quote-tweeted his approval:

Book Covers: a hill you should absolutely die on. Repeat: die on that hill. Go dead. On the hill. About your cover. It matters. https://t.co/24rO0CsXhU — Brendan Reichs (@BrendanReichs) June 16, 2019

Then Justine Larbalestier quote-tweeted Brendan with a slight disagreement:

I'm going to say it depends on this one, @djolder. Not every author understands what works in the relevant markets.



I have hated so many covers that have sold spectacularly and loved covers that died.



Listen to your agent, to your publishers. Authors can be wrong about covers. https://t.co/hOzTQY6HgY — Nebula-award-winning Justine Larbalestier (@JustineLavaworm) June 16, 2019

And then John Scalzi quote tweeted his agreement with Justine’s disagreement:

Thread about book covers and whether authors should have cover approval. My thought on this is that book covers are explicitly commercial art designed to advertise the book to several different audiences, and authors often don't know what they don't know about that aspect of it. https://t.co/exQJjK0BYU — John Scalzi (@scalzi) June 17, 2019

So. What to make of this?

Should authors have control over their covers?

I’m somewhat split on this one.

On the one hand, publishers really do have a great deal of expertise on covers. They have a sense of what’s worked in the past, they know the tastes of key accounts (for instance, if Target or Barnes & Noble doesn’t like your cover, guess what, your cover is getting changed), and the people who source and design the covers are enormously talented.

On the other hand… in my opinion it’s still more art than science, and I don’t know that publishers are quite rigorous enough in the way they bring data and A/B testing to bear with covers (I’d love to be corrected on this if I’m wrong). I’ve also seen authors get pigeonholed with their covers in seriously unfortunate ways.

And fundamentally, even if publishers did bring more data and objectivity to bear, that expertise still skews toward looking backward rather than forward. What’s worked in the past isn’t necessarily an indicator of what will work in the future. Some of the most iconic cover designs in history were marked departures from what came before and were simply great design and true to the book.

To me, it’s authors who are most in tune with what note their book is trying to strike. Authors may not be graphic design or product marketing experts and they should be humble about that, but they are in tune with some ineffable cultural chords.

At the end of the day, I agree with the sentiment of Daniel’s initial tweet. The author is the one who has to walk with that book cover, and if the cover isn’t one that makes sense to them, something is wrong.

What do you think? Who knows best when it comes to a cover?

