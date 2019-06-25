List of character strengths and weaknesses

Over the course of writing a novel, you should show the entire spectrum of your character’s personality. We should see their best qualities and their worst qualities on display at some point in the novel.

One of the interesting things about human beings is that personality traits can cut both ways. What might be a strength could also manifest as a weakness depending on the situation or whether the character is unable to manage it.

A character might be brave, but that also could lead them to be reckless. They might be idealistic, but also naive.

Use this list to brainstorm ideas for showing the flip side of your characters’ strengths and weaknesses:

Strength Weakness Brave Reckless Idealistic Naive Funny Unserious Confident Arrogant Careful Timid Virtuous Rigid Open-minded Overthinking Determined Stubborn Loyal Insular Humble Passive Patient Unproductive Energetic Exhausting Independent Poor teamwork Imaginative Unrealistic Charismatic Self-absorbed Emotional Illogical Proud Vain Driven Greedy Logical Low empathy Honest Blunt Decisive Impulsive Leadership Bossy Focused Addictive Curious Aimless Kind Unassertive Connoisseur Glutton Content Unambitious Principled Intolerant Charming Deceitful Adaptable Unstructured Realistic Cynical

Can you think of any I missed? Leave a comment and I’ll add them to the post!

