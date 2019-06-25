Nathan Bransford | Writing, Book Editing, Publishing

List of character strengths and weaknesses

Over the course of writing a novel, you should show the entire spectrum of your character’s personality. We should see their best qualities and their worst qualities on display at some point in the novel.

One of the interesting things about human beings is that personality traits can cut both ways. What might be a strength could also manifest as a weakness depending on the situation or whether the character is unable to manage it.

A character might be brave, but that also could lead them to be reckless. They might be idealistic, but also naive.

Use this list to brainstorm ideas for showing the flip side of your characters’ strengths and weaknesses:

StrengthWeakness
BraveReckless
IdealisticNaive
FunnyUnserious
ConfidentArrogant
CarefulTimid
VirtuousRigid
Open-mindedOverthinking
DeterminedStubborn
LoyalInsular
HumblePassive
PatientUnproductive
EnergeticExhausting
IndependentPoor teamwork
ImaginativeUnrealistic
CharismaticSelf-absorbed
EmotionalIllogical
ProudVain
DrivenGreedy
LogicalLow empathy
HonestBlunt
DecisiveImpulsive
LeadershipBossy
FocusedAddictive
CuriousAimless
KindUnassertive
ConnoisseurGlutton
ContentUnambitious
PrincipledIntolerant
CharmingDeceitful
AdaptableUnstructured
RealisticCynical

Can you think of any I missed? Leave a comment and I’ll add them to the post!

Art: Samson and Delilah by Cranach the Younger

  1. Fantastic stuff, Nathan, Thanks so much : )
    I often write about non-human characters, and I can see that this list could also extend to them. It has always frustrated trying to portray characters who are, in many ways, several more rungs up the evolutionary ladder. What might they be like, and how would this be reflected in their attitudes and dialogue? Then, recently, I watched a movie – a debut by an Australian director – called I Am Mother. His portrayal of an android who, initially, seemed to embody those traits I wanted to bring to life was captivating. ‘Her’ later actions seemed to conflict with the earlier way she was shown. Or did they? It’ll leave you thinking for weeks. If you have Netflix, the movie is currently shown there.

