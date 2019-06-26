Does speaking up online accomplish anything?

One of the things that has fascinated me most in these polarizing times is the extent to which people (including myself) spend so much of their time and energy trying to persuade others of their viewpoints.

Nowhere is this more apparent than social media, a cacophony of people shouting into the void. As Mike Drucker put it:

Twitter is fun because you get to be like, “Ducks are good” and someone in your mentions will go, “Um, I’m sorry but my brother is married to a duck scientist and this is a harmful view” and then someone else pops up going, “Your silence about horses is extremely telling” — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 7, 2019

Not only are actual views policed by the online mob, but silence is policed too. We’ve all seen tweets along the lines of, “Don’t think I don’t notice all the [X type of people] not speaking up about [Y issue].”

Which got me thinking. Does speaking up online even accomplish anything?

We can all think of instances where a cacophony of voices led to real world action (and sometimes unfortunate mobs), so in the sense that one voice is joining many others, I can think of it being a vote for action.

But are we actually persuading anyone? Does it really matter to state your views online? Are we substituting the illusion of action for actual action?

What do you think?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations!



And if you like this post: subscribe to my newsletter and check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Stump Speaking by George Caleb Bingham