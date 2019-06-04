A worthy guide to the publishing industry

Mike Shatzkin is one of the most knowledgeable people in the entire publishing industry, and when I saw that he had written a book on the book biz with the late Robert Riger, this was an insta-buy.

The Book Business: What Everyone Needs to Know did not disappoint my expectations. Everyone has something to learn from this helpful guide, whether you’re a publishing newbie or a seasoned veteran. It’s organized in a very readable Q&A format and has everything from an overview of the major players to a history of the industry to the latest trends shaping the business.

I especially learned a ton about the ways in which the current e-book era resembles past publishing industry disruptions, especially the advent of mass market paperback books, which were initially very popular among readers of pulp/genre fiction and were disdained by the publishing establishment of the time. Sound familiar?

You may also remember Mike from a past conversation we had around the impact a (as yet hypothetical) Barnes & Noble bankruptcy would have on the publishing industry.

Definitely give this book a read, you will learn something!

Affiliate disclosure: I’m linking to this via an affiliate link and will receive a small commission if you buy, but I really did enjoy this book!

