What I’ve been up to

Hello! Nice to see you. I trust all is well?
It’s been quite a while since I blogged or posted to social media with any regularity, but I have been far from idle! Indeed, I have been quite hard at work on various projects that will be coming to fruition in some form or another in the coming months.
After blogging fairly regularly for… Um… Cough… *TenPlusYears* it still feels a little strange to duck behind the curtain for a while, but I needed the quiet time to focus on some new projects and, oh yes, completely reorganize my life around flexibility and non-traditional work.
To wit:
- I finished a new novel! (FINALLY)
- I wrote a new guide to the publishing process, which I’m hoping to publish in the fall
- I’m updating and expanding my guide to writing a novel
- I’ve been helping tons of amazing authors by editing their work and consulting with them on how to navigate the publishing process (I still have a few slots available but hurry!)
- I’ve been traveling (see photo above). I’m trying to spend three weeks internationally every three months.
- I’ve been working on staying in the moment and being artistically bolder (to decidedly mixed results)
- I’ve been brainstorming new ways of helping authors
- I’ve been thinking lots about YOU HOW ARE YOU
Things are going to start picking up around here as I begin to dust off some writing advice posts I’ve been sitting on, and I’m hoping to start experimenting with new ways of serving authors.
In the meantime I’d love to hear what YOU have been to up to and what’s on your mind these days. Anything you’re excited about? Anything you’ve been struggling with? Anything you need help with?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.
Comments
Robin saysMay 21, 2019 at 1:35 pm
Missed you! Glad to see you’re back 🙂
Karen A. Chase saysMay 21, 2019 at 4:13 pm
It’s been a while… I’ve not been watching Game of Thrones like everyone else. (Gasp, I don’t own a TV.) Instead I’ve been publishing and at last bringing my Revolutionary-era novel, CARRYING INDEPENDENCE, into the world. It’s a ten year project I was barely beginning when you and I first met years ago in SF. So… I’ll be off doing all kinds of fun things in 1776. Good luck with your writing and excursions and, as I often say, #travelwithadventure.
Nathan Bransford saysMay 21, 2019 at 4:27 pm
That’s great, congrats!
JOHN T. SHEA saysMay 21, 2019 at 6:32 pm
Congratulations on completing your novel, Nathan, and the best of luck with it and your other projects! Clearly you don’t subscribe to G. K. Chesterton (im)famous quip that ‘Travel narrows the mind’. I like your pic, which reminds me how much Scotland looks like Ireland, but even lumpier.
Eva Eden saysMay 21, 2019 at 6:48 pm
Good to hear from you Nathan and look forward to more
Eva
Chris Qualls saysMay 21, 2019 at 11:27 pm
Dear Nathan,
What have I been up to lately? I’ve been hawking my book, “Cosmic Egg for Breakfast and Six More Short Stories,” at local literary festivals and book signing events. I’m also working to transition my e-graphic novel, “Half Moon Werewolves,” into a paperback. I will also be interviewed next month by the Robins AFB Public Affairs Office concerning my entry to the Army’s Mad Scientist Science Fiction Writing Contest, “The Battle at Otso’s Point.” I’m still a small-time writer with big dreams, selling my stuff on Amazon Kindle and spreading the word about my works on my Instagram and Facebook pages (my wife set up my author page on Facebook – we are about to celebrate our 30th wedding anniversary), and I’m not quitting on my authorship dreams until I’m dead.
Good to see you’re still alive and kicking. Good luck with all of your endeavors!
R. C. “Chris” Qualls
Nathan Bransford saysMay 22, 2019 at 9:01 am
Lots of irons in the fire, that’s great! And congrats on the anniversary.
Carrie Ann saysMay 22, 2019 at 11:18 am
Beautiful picture! I hope to start doing some traveling soon. I’ve been wrestling with demons and now stand at a crossroad trying to decide which direction to head as a writer. In the meantime, I wrote lots of poetry since February and am currently trying to find homes for some of them. Looking forward to hearing more from you!
Lisa Meltzer Penn saysMay 22, 2019 at 5:39 pm
Thank you for the post. I’m in exactly that position right now (but without the 8 published books preceding it.) My literary novel with a magical realism twist (that I’ve been working on for 10 years) is off with agents and I’m in that nail-biting stage. Yep, it’s hard to know what to think from inside the drum of this stage, when you literally have no idea how it will come out and how it will be received. My beta readers liked it so I’m holding onto that.