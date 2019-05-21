What I’ve been up to

The Quiraing, Isle of Skye, Scotland. Photo by me. I’m on Instagram here.

Hello! Nice to see you. I trust all is well?

It’s been quite a while since I blogged or posted to social media with any regularity, but I have been far from idle! Indeed, I have been quite hard at work on various projects that will be coming to fruition in some form or another in the coming months.

After blogging fairly regularly for… Um… Cough… *TenPlusYears* it still feels a little strange to duck behind the curtain for a while, but I needed the quiet time to focus on some new projects and, oh yes, completely reorganize my life around flexibility and non-traditional work.

To wit:

I finished a new novel! (FINALLY)

I wrote a new guide to the publishing process, which I’m hoping to publish in the fall

I’m updating and expanding my guide to writing a novel

I’ve been helping tons of amazing authors by editing their work and consulting with them on how to navigate the publishing process (I still have a few slots available but hurry!)

I’ve been traveling (see photo above). I’m trying to spend three weeks internationally every three months.

I’ve been working on staying in the moment and being artistically bolder (to decidedly mixed results)

I’ve been brainstorming new ways of helping authors

I’ve been thinking lots about YOU HOW ARE YOU

Things are going to start picking up around here as I begin to dust off some writing advice posts I’ve been sitting on, and I’m hoping to start experimenting with new ways of serving authors.

In the meantime I’d love to hear what YOU have been to up to and what’s on your mind these days. Anything you’re excited about? Anything you’ve been struggling with? Anything you need help with?

