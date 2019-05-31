This week in books 5/31/19

The John Rylands Library, Manchester, England – Follow me on Instagram!

This week! Books!

It was an abbreviated week with the holiday on Monday, but there were still some links out there that caught my eye.

First up, what’s with those bizarre, unreadable screenshots authors post when they have a new book deal? Katie Notopoulos dives into the phenomenon of the book deal announcement lit shot.

Jennifer Hubbard reflects on the extent to which the extent to which classic books’ lifespans are now bound up in their movie adaptations.

Last week I posted a link to a Scientific American article that critiqued Game of Thrones by distinguishing between sociological and psychological storytelling. Author Jennifer Crusie discussed how this is very questionable writing advice… and I also totally agree with her. What makes for interesting cultural commentary does not usually translate to good writing advice! (Thanks to blog reader Rebecca for passing that on)

Over at Freelancers Union, Caitlin Pearce takes issue with CNN’s new net-90 payment terms. Stand with your fellow writers!

Comment! of! the! week! goes to John T. Shea, who notes the power of chapter breaks:

I’ve always liked the very short chapters employed by Arthur C. Clarke and, more recently, James Patterson. In truth, they’re so short their chapter breaks are more like the line breaks other writers use within chapters. They certainly seem to encourage reading, since one is always tempted to read just ONE more chapter, and so on!

And finally, well, raccoon dogs (which apparently are a real thing) are terrorizing an English town. How could I NOT share this with you:

Have a great weekend!