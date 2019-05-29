How will you publish your work in progress? The results! (2019)

So. With all the caveats that this is an unscientific poll, how do the readers of this blog plan to publish their work in progress?

First, let’s recap what happened in years of yore…

In 2013 and 2014, the results were pretty consistent. The traditional-only crowd was around 22-23% and self-publishing die-hards were at 10%.

In 2015 there was a rise in the number of people who were passing on traditional to pursue self-publishing, which rose to 15% and this trend continued into 2016. Whereas about 26-27% were still traditional only.

Last year there was a bump back down for self-publishing only because more people were opting for flexibility:

This year’s results (dun dun dun…)

Pretty similar to last year! A slight tick up for self-publishing only, but otherwise the results are pretty consistent.

What’s perhaps most interesting to me that the traditional-only number has stayed very steady in the past few years at around 26%.

What do you make of these numbers? Do you see anything on the horizon that could change the landscape?

Art: Richard March Hoe’s printing press—six cylinder design by N. Orr