How do you plan to publish your work in progress? (2019)

Is self-publishing on the rise? Is traditional publishing still going strong?
Time for my annual (unscientific) poll!
What approach are you planning for your work in progress? If you’re reading via e-mail or feed reader, please click through to see the poll.
Art: Richard March Hoe’s printing press—six cylinder design by N. Orr
Comments
David Dvorkin saysMay 23, 2019 at 1:09 pm
I need another option for the poll:
I will wait for my wife’s opinion on that question after she proofreads the final ms.
Lenore Gay saysMay 23, 2019 at 4:13 pm
I need another option for the poll.
My novel has been accepted by a hybrid indie press again. This is my second time publishing with this press. First novel did fairly well. Expecting more sales this time because I know more about marketing and publicity. .
JOHN T. SHEA saysMay 23, 2019 at 4:14 pm
Owls! If they worked for Hogwarts and Waterstones, they’ll work for anyone. And they’re more eco-friendly than Amazon’s drones. Of course, their airspeed velocity may be reduced if the book weighs more than a coconut. If they’re European owls…
Carolyn saysMay 23, 2019 at 4:33 pm
I need another option on the poll, too. I am republishing a book for which I’ve gotten the rights back from a traditional publisher, and am self-pubbing as ebook only to start, doing print latter. My WIP, conversely, is doing the rounds with traditional publishers though I have little expectation of success; it’s more of a gambling exercise to open or eliminate options. Most likely I will repeat the ebook-then-print self-publishing option.
Lauren saysMay 23, 2019 at 10:22 pm
So far, I’ve just begun to query traditional publishers, but I have friends who have gone the hybrid and indie route.
What woukd you say is a good strategy? Query all agents or target a mix of agents and publishers?
Marina Costa saysMay 23, 2019 at 11:37 pm
I voted self publishing and considering traditional if they offer, but it isn’t true. It was just the closest matching existing option. I never self-publish, I am published by an indie press. So indie presses should have been in the options too, they are legitimate options.
Carol Cronin saysMay 24, 2019 at 7:26 am
Agreed, this poll no longer represents “all” the options available… so I didn’t vote, but curious to see the results nonetheless!