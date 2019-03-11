Come one, come all, it’s time for the 11th Annual Blog Bracket challenge!!

Maybe I’ll finally win it this year… Probably not.

Are you the best literary bracket picker of them all?

As always, the winner of the Blog Bracket challenge will win a query critique or other agreed-upon prize.

This year, by popular demand, we also have a bracket for the women’s NCAA tournament. Same prize!

Here’s how to enter:

1. Go to the front page of the ESPN tournament challenge: http://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2019/en/ (Men)



http://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket-women/2019/en/ (Women)

The rest of the instructions are the same for both challenges.

2. Make your picks.

3. If you have an ESPN username and password from last year you can log in when you submit your picks, and you can also just click to rejoin the Bransford Blog Challenge. Otherwise you may need to create a new user ID and password. But don’t worry, it’s not onerous and you can decline to receive updates in case you’re spam conscious.

4. Hover over the link that says “My Groups” and then click “Create or Join a Group”

5. Search for “Bransford Blog Challenge.” Enter the password, which is “rhetorical” and then click Join Group.

Then you’re all set! You can make changes to your bracket by clicking on it until it locks on Thursday (and yes, there are play-in games before then, but the bracket still doesn’t lock until Thursday).

Good luck!!