Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2018 results!

Something interesting happened last year with the results of my annual e-books survey. For the first time in nearly ten years, more people saw themselves sticking with paper books for the long haul.

Was it a blip on the path to e-book dominance? Are people reconsidering their allegiances given the ubiquity of screens and the persistence of bookstores?

With the usual caveats that this is an unscientific poll, the results are below. And wouldn’t you know it: e-books are back on top. Barely.

The people who welcome their coming e-book overlords…

2007: 7% (!)

2008: 11%

2009: 19%

2010: 32%

2011: 47%

2012: 47%

2013: 49%

2014: 44%

2015: 40.5%

2016: 47.1%

2017: 39.9%

2018: 42.4%

The paper dead-enders:

2007: 49%

2008: 45%

2009: 37%

2010: 30%

2011: 25%

2012: 25%

2013: 25%

2014: 28%

2015: 38.6%

2016: 37.8%

2017: 46.2%

2018: 41.2%

What do you make of this poll? Does it track with your perceptions? Have you wavered at all in your choice?