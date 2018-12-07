Will you ever buy mostly e-books? 2018 results!

Something interesting happened last year with the results of my annual e-books survey. For the first time in nearly ten years, more people saw themselves sticking with paper books for the long haul.
Was it a blip on the path to e-book dominance? Are people reconsidering their allegiances given the ubiquity of screens and the persistence of bookstores?
With the usual caveats that this is an unscientific poll, the results are below. And wouldn’t you know it: e-books are back on top. Barely.
The people who welcome their coming e-book overlords…
2007: 7% (!)
2008: 11%
2009: 19%
2010: 32%
2011: 47%
2012: 47%
2013: 49%
2014: 44%
2015: 40.5%
2016: 47.1%
2017: 39.9%
2018: 42.4%
The paper dead-enders:
2007: 49%
2008: 45%
2009: 37%
2010: 30%
2011: 25%
2012: 25%
2013: 25%
2014: 28%
2015: 38.6%
2016: 37.8%
2017: 46.2%
2018: 41.2%
What do you make of this poll? Does it track with your perceptions? Have you wavered at all in your choice?
JOHN T. SHEA says
My crystal ball remains cloudy. Certainly, this is not where many doomsayers insisted we would be now, towards the end of a decade in whose first three years paper support dropped to only 25% in your poll.
Incidentally Nathan, how many voted this year?
Dr. MaryAnn Diorio says
Thank you for this insightful post. Based on my own buying experience, I can say I still prefer print books, but if I am very eager to read a particular book, I will order the e-book version. Moreover, as I run out of physical space to store print books, purchasing e-books enables me to maintain a large library without concerns for storage space.
Dr. MaryAnn Diorio, Author
http://www.maryanndiorio.com
“Heart-Mending Books for the Young
and the Young-at-Heart”
Steven Malone says
Though I liked my Kindle well enough, I spent most of the last several years as a dedicated, old school reader of paper books. Love the feel of them in my hand. Must say, however, that I’m finding some things that I prefer as an ebook. It continues that ebooks are a distant second. This is reinforced by the fact that ebooks are way overpriced. Books that I’d put there I now look for at used bookstores.