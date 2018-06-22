I like to ask this question from time to time:
What are you reading at the moment?
I’m reading The Golden Compass. Yes, for the first time. It’s one of my big gap books.
What about you?
christopher newton says
The Goldfinch. Why not? I may be the only literate American left who hasn’t. Started last night and love it so far. The writing is so good I think I’ll read every chapter twice through. But of course you already knew that.
Mary Ellen Wall says
Bananaworld: Quantum Mechanics for Primates. Jeff Bub has a cool way to elucidating that quantum jive.
Joanna van der Gracht de Rosado says
I just finished reading, “The Memory Keeper’s Daughter” by Kim Edwards. This the sort of novel I love best… It was published in 2005, and I don’t know how I managed to miss it.
JOHN T. SHEA says
I just finished Ernest Cline’s ‘Armada’, which is excellent.
I’m reading:-
‘The Continent’ by Keira Drake.
‘The Adoption Machine’ by Paul Jude Redmond.
‘The Explorer’ by Katherine Rundell.
‘Avalon’ by Rusty Coates.
‘Insurgent’ by Veronica Roth.
‘Boy Erased’ by Garrard Conley.
And they’re just the ones that come to hand easily! Plus various online stuff, of course. And rereading my own WIP for the umpteenth time. All par for the course for me. I’m often reading more.
I nearly always finish any book I start reading, though I may put even a very interesting book aside for weeks, months, or years! Then I sometimes have to reread.
I’ve yet to read ‘The Golden Compass’ though I enjoyed the movie.
abc says
I love The His Dark Materials Trilogy so super much! I hope you love it, as well. I’m reading The Strange Fascinations of Noah Hypnotik by David Arnold as well as Every Exquisite Thing by Matthew Quick. Good stuff.
Kristi Helvig says
Fiction: Just finished The Immortalists and The Woman in the Window, and am now reading The Alice Network. Non-fiction: Mind to Matter by Dawson Church.
Carrie Ann says
I’m enjoying The Haiku Anthology 3rd edition (curated by Cor Van Den Heuvel).
Seren says
Ooh spooky, I just started reading The Golden Compass last night and it’s been sitting in the pile by my bed for about two years. I’m only up to page 12 so far though.
The night before that I finished The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, which is not my usual kind of thing but I enjoyed reading it.
Leah McClellan says
I’m reading Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern. It’s brilliant, captivating, mesmerizing. The prologue (“Anticipation”) left me bug-eyed and slack- jawed. It’s pure poetry, and easily the best, most effective prologue I’ve ever read. I’m about 3/4 through, and the slow-build beat is hitting a crescendo. Can’t tell whether I’ll be sobbing or rejoicing at the end.
If someone hasn’t read it but plans to, it’s a good idea to read it straight through with as few breaks as possible (I don’t mean read fast; I mean in one session, like over a weekend). The timeline is broken up between backstory and present, and with many different characters that interact later on but not at first, it’s necessary (for me, anyway) to pay close attention and not lose my focus.
Rachel Capps says
Besides blog posts I follow, my query and Queryshark (WP finished and with beta reader)? I’ve a list too:
The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle (how have I missed this? A smooth read despite huge paragraphs)
The Way of Kings by Brandon Sanderson (I feel I may be in the minority, but I’m disappointed after Mistborn)
The End of the World, an anthology with the likes of GRR Martin, Neil Gaiman etc
Good Omens by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman
Blackbirds by Chuck Wendig
I’ve just downloaded:
Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams
Strangers to Superfans by David Gaughran
Writing a Breakout Novel by Donald Mass
Creating Character Arcs by KM Weiland
A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula Le Guin
I generally finish a novel in weeks or months too. I can’t go back after years. I did that once with Jane Eyre and it was too much of a gap for me.
Glynis Jolly says
I’m reading Dead Sleep by Greg Isles. I’ve read other books written by him but this is the first with a female protagonist that I’ve come across.
Bill Camp says
I just finished King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table by Roger Lancelyn Green. As I read it, I thought it sounded a lot like Lord of the Rings. It turns out, Green and Tolkien were writing buddies who peer edited each other’s work, along with C.S. Lewis. Even the ending seemed very Tolkien. It makes me feel like Peter Jackson should do his take on King Arthur.
Caleb Griffin says
The Long Way to a Small, Angry Planet by Becky Chambers. I just finished Artemis by Andy Weir. Before that, I read Dawn by Octavia Butler.
Jason Covert says
Don’t laugh and leave any snide comments at the door, but I’m currently reading “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger. Hey, I’ve already read the other two books and loved the movie, so what the hell. It’s lite and inconsequential.
Heather Marsten says
I’m currently reading “Meanwhile there are Letters. The correspondence of Eudora Welty and Ross Macdonald.
Ben Campbell says
Last week I finished reading Noir by Christopher Moore, which was a fun read, a mystery/comedy set in Francisco (The City) the summer of 1947. Since I’m from The City, and am a Featured Story writer for the Facebook website San Francisco Remembered.com that has 63,000 members, I love reading stories about San Francisco. My memoir, 402 Avalon about growing up in The City during the 1950s, is selling well the Golden State of CA. I’m currently reading Season of the Witch by David Talbot, an exhilaration story that conveys the ’60s counterculture, involving political, religious and cultural evolution in San Francisco.
Bill Swan says
The Order of Time — a fascinating book and bang on the m-g s-f novel I’m working on, in which a girl from the future visits the present in search of the inventory of the anti-gravity unit that powers time travel. This, after watching the 2018 A Wrinkle in Time and wondering how such a wonderful book could be so mucked up on screen.