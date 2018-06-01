How will you publish your work in progress? The results! (2018)

So. How do the readers of this here blog plan to publish their work in progress?

In 2013 and 2014, the percentage going traditional-only was around 22-23% and self-publishing die-hards were at 10%.

In 2015 there was a rise in the number of people who were passing on traditional to pursue self-publishing, which rose to 15% and this trend continued into 2016. Whereas about 26-27% were still traditional only.

This year? A bump back down for self-publishing only with more people opting for flexibility:

Now, with all the caveats that this is unscientific and reflects the readership of the blog, does this track with your experience?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Harper & Brothers publishing house, New York City, USA