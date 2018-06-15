Nathan Bransford

You tell me: How would you rank the Harry Potter books?

I recently re-read the Harry Potter series and was impressed anew with J.K. Rowling’s incredible accomplishment, especially the way she shows the relationship between Harry and Snape, which is just so masterful.

How would you rank the books?

Here’s where I shake out:

  1. Order of the Phoenix
  2. Goblet of Fire
  3. Deathly Hallows
  4. Prisoner of Azkaban
  5. Sorcerer’s Stone
  6. Half-Blood Prince
  7. Chamber of Secrets

What about you?

  1. My 11-year-old son ranks them:
    1. Deathly Hallows
    2. Order of the Phoenix
    3. Half-Blood Prince
    4. Goblet of Fire
    5. Chamber of Secrets
    6. Prisoner of Azkahban
    7. Sorcerer’s Stone
    He’s read them more recently than I have. 🙂

  2. I’d rank them like this:
    1. Half-Blood Prince
    2. Prisoner of Azkahban
    3. Deathly Hallows
    4. Goblet of Fire
    5. Order of the Phoenix
    6. Chamber of Secrets
    7. Philosopher’s Stone
    🙂

