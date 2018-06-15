I recently re-read the Harry Potter series and was impressed anew with J.K. Rowling’s incredible accomplishment, especially the way she shows the relationship between Harry and Snape, which is just so masterful.
How would you rank the books?
Here’s where I shake out:
- Order of the Phoenix
- Goblet of Fire
- Deathly Hallows
- Prisoner of Azkaban
- Sorcerer’s Stone
- Half-Blood Prince
- Chamber of Secrets
What about you?
Reina says
My 11-year-old son ranks them:
1. Deathly Hallows
2. Order of the Phoenix
3. Half-Blood Prince
4. Goblet of Fire
5. Chamber of Secrets
6. Prisoner of Azkahban
7. Sorcerer’s Stone
He’s read them more recently than I have. 🙂
Susan Wilander says
I’d rank them like this:
1. Half-Blood Prince
2. Prisoner of Azkahban
3. Deathly Hallows
4. Goblet of Fire
5. Order of the Phoenix
6. Chamber of Secrets
7. Philosopher’s Stone
🙂