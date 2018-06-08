Art is an imperfect catharsis

My heart is incredibly heavy this week with the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, and the ongoing poisoning of our shared culture by people who see more to gain in distracting us with hate than in inspiring love.

This is a moment in history that seems designed to bring out the worst in all of us, rather than the best.

We need art more than ever, but art is not the potion we want it to be. It helps, but it doesn’t solve. It illuminates, but it doesn’t guide. It salves, but it doesn’t cure.

If you’re trying to transubstantiate pain into light: we need you now more than ever.

Bathing in these waters can bring down the hardiest of swimmers. If you need help, please get it. If you can’t think of anyone to reach out to, reach out to me.

I don’t have the answers. I wish I could do more. It’s hard not to crack under the weight of the forces trying to bring us all down.

But please don’t give up the fight. Please choose living. Please choose love.

And here’s the best advice I have to offer for dealing with times like these:

Art: Château-Noir by Paul Cézanne