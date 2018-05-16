How to make a good author website

Building a website may not exactly feel like it’s something that feels like it belongs in the ole “writer skills toolkit,” but I’m of the belief that it’s extremely important.

Opportunity can’t knock if it can’t find your door.

Your website doesn’t have to be complicated, it doesn’t have to be wildly inventive, and if you have a unique name you might be able to get away with just having a Twitter account or some other means of being identifiable on the Internet. (It could also just be a blog).

And yes, this post goes for both the published and the unpublished. Everyone seeking publication or planning to self-publish needs one.

In this post, I’ll cover:

Why you need one

The “must haves” that belong on your site

How to make a good one

Examples of good author websites

What I’m not going to cover is how to literally go about building a website (there are other, better resources out there on that), but rather what authors should think about as they build one.

Why you need one

If you’re already convinced, feel free to skip ahead to the other sections of this post, but if you’re still on the verge of throwing a “why can’t I just write my books” tantrum, let me take a step back and make the case.

First, let me be clear: you don’t HAVE to have a website. Website-less authors are not summarily rounded up and disqualified from seeking publication. I’m sure you can name a bestselling author who is happily website-less.

But it helps.

On the broader point of “Why can’t authors just write,” people often harken back to apocryphal golden eras of yore where authors could just be authors, often pointing to authors like Hemingway… who were actually wildly good self-promoters for their time.

You’re a writer. You want people to read your book. Why would you cede the responsibility to market it to someone else?

You don’t have to do everything yourself (including ahem building your website) and writing a great book is still the most important factor in your eventual success. But you do need to take responsibility for marketing.

A website is a bare-minimum way of putting yourself out there.

Author website must-haves

Are you ready for the list of author website absolute must-haves?

Your name

A biography (doesn’t have to be elaborate)

A way to contact you

THAT’S IT.

It can literally just be one static page on the Internet. All you’re really doing is giving people a means of learning more about you and getting in touch with you if, say, someone comes across something you’ve written or just wants more background and they Google your name.

That said, while this is the minimum it’s better to try to include just a bit more in order to convey a sense of professionalism.

How to make a good author website

A good website can do more than just exist on the Internet. It’s really an opportunity to connect with people you may want to work with or people who may want to read your books.

To me there are two main elements of a good website:

Style

Take some time to consider the design of your site. And if this isn’t your strong suit, find someone to help you. Even if you can’t afford a designer, think of who you might be able to barter with or how you can get creative about asking for help.

Style provides an important first impression. Good design inspires a sense of professionalism and prompts curiosity.

A reason to visit

If you want people to return to your site and build a relationship with you, think about why someone might visit and what you want them to do when they arrive.

Are you giving great information via a blog or resources?

Is it a fun experience?

Does someone who visits your site know what to do and where to find things?

What belongs in a good site

Here’s a checklist of things to include in a well-developed site:

Your bio

Your books, if you’ve published. (I’d personally keep things vague if you’re unpublished and trying to find a literary agent.)

How and where to connect with you on social media

Your blog, if you have one

Your newsletter, if you have one

Events and news, if you have events and are newsworthy

How to contact you

Examples of good author websites

Here are some of my favorite author websites out there and a few notes about why I like them:

Tahereh Mafi – Great style

Susan Dennard – Really good author resources keep me coming back

Joanna Penn – Tons of resources

Ransom Riggs – It’s fun to visit the different sections, and well-aligned with his books

Sarah McCarry – Simple clean design and fantastic blog

Austin Keon – Strong design and good content

Any recommendations or favorite author websites I missed? Let me know in the comments!

Art: The Geographer by Johannes Vermeer