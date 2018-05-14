How to access the archives

There are now well over 1,000 posts on this blog, and I want to make sure it’s as easy as possible for you to find what you need.

I recently completed a bit of a behind-the-scenes overhaul and want to point you to a few places where you can easily access the best of the past posts.

Writing and publishing FAQs

If you have a specific question, you can check this post to see if I’ve answered it:

Don’t see your question answered? Reach out to me and I’ll try to either point you in the right direction or cover it in a future post.

Writing advice database

My best writing advice is in my guide to writing a novel, but this post compiles a lot of my key posts on writing and staying sane during the publishing process:

Blog Directory

Ready to do a really deep dive? There are two ways to access the whole shebang of the blog archive.

One is to check out this compendium of all the posts:

I also have gone through and tagged most of the historical posts into categories so you can scroll through at your convenience:

Menus

If you forget where everything is, don’t forget that you can access these key posts and more from the menu in the header menu, or by going here:

Have any questions or suggestions? Let me know in the comments!

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: The Village Clerk by Albert Anker