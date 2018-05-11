Giving up on finding publication for a book project is a difficult but nearly universal experience in the writing life. It’s often referred to as putting a manuscript “in the drawer.”

The first novel I wrote crashed and burned before I eventually found publication with Jacob Wonderbar. Some now-published writers I know have about as many manuscripts in the drawer as they have fingers and toes.

So. How many manuscripts do you have in the drawer?

Art: A vanitas still life with a candle, an inkwell, a quill pen, a skull and books by Michael Conrad Hirt