Giving up on finding publication for a book project is a difficult but nearly universal experience in the writing life. It’s often referred to as putting a manuscript “in the drawer.”
The first novel I wrote crashed and burned before I eventually found publication with Jacob Wonderbar. Some now-published writers I know have about as many manuscripts in the drawer as they have fingers and toes.
So. How many manuscripts do you have in the drawer?
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.
Art: A vanitas still life with a candle, an inkwell, a quill pen, a skull and books by Michael Conrad Hirt
Comments
Bryan Fagan says
I just dusted one off that crashed a few years ago. Having completed a novel since I’m a lot better and I feel pretty good about it. I was looking over my mistakes recently and I cringe at the thought that others had read it.
I hope writers hang on to their past work. Lots of treasures to be found.
Wendy says
To-date, I’ve two manuscripts sitting in the drawer, but I’ve not forsaken them. Just having trouble getting time and energy to get them polished and fully fleshed out. Always taken ages to complete a novel. But I always wanted to do a screeenplay and stageplay version. And then the fun of trying to orchestrate and illustrate was tempting, too. And so the work seemed to go on forever. But focusing on these things helped cut down on the barrage of negativity without the harmful effects of addictions. I’ve had 3 children’s multimedia novels accepted for publication over the years by an indie publisher who seemed to do little more than post them on her website and on Amazon in DVD formats. These days, I could self-publish with the same results while receiving a higher royalty. Still, it was a thrill to find acceptance by someone at the time.