Some writers architect and outline their novels like they’re building the Sistine Chapel. Some fly by the seat of their pants like they’re riding a bucking bronco. And some, of course, do both like they’re… um… riding a bucking bronco within the Sistine Chapel?
Do you outline?
And more importantly for those of you who do: how do you outline?
Art: Artemisia Building the Mausolaeum by Simon Vouet
Ellen Meister says
I’m in the middle. I outline–using the hero’s journey as my loose guide–but it’s an organic document that changes as I go along and get to know the characters better.
My process is decidedly low tech, involving posterboard and sticky notes.
Beth Castrodale says
I find outlines invaluable for charting a course for first drafts of novels, for helping me complete those drafts in a reasonable time frame, and for revising. (I rethink outlines as I move through drafts, because the story evolves as I write it.) In the absence of such advance planning, I once spent 12 years writing and revising a novel, which I vow to never do again.
Nancy Thompson says
I consider myself a plotter and outlined my first 3 books so extensively, they were more like handwritten first drafts, sans setting and dialog. Made it so easy to churn out the story once I sat down at computer. Unfortunately, I was too eager to get started on my 4th and only marginally outlined the story, which has brought me to a grinding halt too many times to count. I now regret not taking the time to flush out all the important details and timeline that would make it easier and faster for me to write. I thought devouring then utilizing books on structuring plot and laying out signposts would benefit me, but it’s only served to throw roadblocks in my way. I’ll never make that mistake again.
SK Figler says
Outline? Not for me. First, I’m of the age when outlining was taught and required in school, leading me to see writing as a chore rather than a joy. Second, when I begin a story, my main characters (all of them, actually) are not yet three-dimensional. They become flesh (I hope) only through finding their own stories, reacting, changing, experiencing the unexpected. The way I look at it, it’s not my story, it’s their’s. Also, it’s more fun this way. If I were building a skyscraper, I’d worry.
Caleb Griffin says
I use Microsoft Excel. Each row represents a scene. They are color-coded by which character has the POV in that scene. It’s detailed. Without that outline, I get lost.
Neil Larkins says
I’m a bit embarrassed to say I don’t outline, but somehow the story still comes out right. I’ve thought about this and maybe I outline in my head. Or not. As with SK Figler I hated outlining in school figuring that by the time I did it I could have written most of the story in rough draft form. So am I outlining anyway, using a rough draft as an outline?
JOHN T. SHEA says
I’m more planner than pantser. I plan the overall story, then acts or parts, set-pieces, bits of dialogue etc. etc. But I stay open to further inspiration right to the very end and after.
Irving Stone’s novel ‘THE AGONY AND THE ECSTASY’ and the movie based on it tell the story of the decoration of the Sistine Chapel, among other things. The plans changed a lot! No bronco riding, though…
And a nice choice of painting! Artemisia’s ancestor-in-law and namesake was memorably played by Eva Green in ‘300: RISE OF AN EMPIRE’. THAT Artemisia wasn’t so creative…
Anne Marie says
I architect-write the plot and creative-write the scenes and characters. It gets tricky when a character wants to step aside the global story, but it’s only the difficult characters that make trouble. Most of the rest are typically well-behaved. Mostly.
Terry DeHart says
I tried to outline, but it strangled the life out of the feeling that brought the story to me. Now my white board is for my wife’s cool doodles.
Cy Bishop says
I used to never outline, but ended up writing in circles until I learned to start with a basic plan. My ‘outline’ is the written equivalent of a five-year-old hyped up on sugar explaining her favorite movie. It’s not a lot, but it’s enough to keep me on track. 😉
Oldy says
I absolutely do. My day job is in systems development, and my books are a lot like project plans at the beginning; with imminent releases fleshed out in much more detail than later releases, although there’s definitely a high-level project plan for the entire series.
I stumbled across an awesome freeware mind-mapping tool called Freemind (the logo is a butterfly) and it’s perfect for chucking down all manner of things, and for planning out chapters and scenes.
It’s also pretty easy to see the entire series at various levels (by collapsing or expanding the structure) and where to put downstream consequences of things that happen in the book I’m working on at the moment.
G.B. Miller says
No outlining in the strict sense of the word. When I do write, I often print out completed pages for further editing, so in an odd way, I have an outline in that I have a semi-complete reference manual. If I should get lost or stuck, I can always refer to the hard copy in order to either unstuck or found.
I’ve occasionally done a short bullet point outline in order to map out the remaining points I need to touch upon at a particular point in the novel.