Walk around a major city these days, and it’s hard to find someone reading or carrying a book. People have their nose in their phones or they have headphones on.

Sure, some of those people may be reading e-books or audiobooks, but it’s hard to escape the feeling that books are losing ground to apps and podcasts.

Do you get worried about the place books will have in culture as more and more people turn to their phones for entertainment and information?

Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.

Art: Vanitas still life with skull, books, prints and paintings by Rembrandt and Jan Lievens, with a reflection of the painter at work by Simon Luttichuys