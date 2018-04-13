I’m bringing back “You Tell Me,” an oldie but goodie blog feature where I ask you, dear reader, for your opinion on Matters of the Day and to settle debates.
Now then.
Gatsby and Daisy. Tonks and Lupin. Maurice, Clive, and Alec. Zaphod Beeblebrox and… himself.
What’s the greatest love story in a book?
And better yet, since we can all learn from the greats, what is it about your favorite love story that resonates so deeply?
Nora Lester Murad says
Claire and Jamie from the Outlander
Carol B says
Jamie and Claire. Outlander. (The books, of course.)
JOHN T. SHEA says
Romeo and Juliet! And yes, I know it’s a play, but published many times in book form. I read it as a teenager and fell in love with Juliet. And yes, I knew she was a fictional character!
Sharon Pratt says
The Time Traveler’s Wife by Audrey Niffenngger. A girl/woman waits for a man who cannot live without her but neither with her. They will love each other outside of time and beyond reasonable breaches until she is old and he is gone, and nothing, nothing, interrupts their love, not even that they are rarely ever able to live together. Who but the most deeply and devotedly in love would made such sacrifice?
Sharon Pratt says
Guess I should have mentioned the names of the lovers: Clare and Henry.
Wendy says
Well, as I’m – ahem – old, romantic love to me seems shallow and fleeting. (The Bachelor, anyone?) I’ve read a story of someone who through a selfless love – a love containing tenderness borne of understanding and compassion – for a people hardly known and who cannot benefit this giver in anyway, the giver undergoes a great trial, the result of which is of great benefit to the lucky receivers. That book is The Bible and the giver is Jesus the Christ.
Odelia C. says
Wendy. That is Powerful. And oh so true.
Jesus the Christ is the Greatest Lover of all time.
Tawnya says
Wentworth and Anne from Persuasion. Or the love Sidney Carton exudes in A Tale of Two Cities.
Laura says
Seconding Wentworth and Anne, and adding Lord Peter Wimsey and Harriet Vane from Dorothy L. Sayers’ series and Rebecca and Ivanhoe from Sir Walter Scott’s Ivanhoe.
L. Raymond says
I wouldn’t call anything I’ve read the “greatest” love story, but the story I most enjoy featuring a romance is Rafael Sabatini’s Love at Arms, set during the time of Cesar Borgia. Valentina della Rovere is so determined to avoid an arranged marriage she hires mercenaries to fortify one of her castles in order to withstand her uncle, and the count of Aquila, who already admires her, is so impressed by her defiance he joins up as an unknown soldier to help. He is not a macho, overbearing bully and she is not a wilting damsel in distress. Their love isn’t the main focus of the story, but how it develops against the background of war, treachery and honor is exquisite.