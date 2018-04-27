Writing a book is a huge undertaking. It takes an immense amount of time and the only real way to finish it to chip away at the task a bit at a time.

So how long do you spend writing a week on average?

For me, I had very little time to write for a long time, but now am able to carve out more time for it. I’m now writing around 15 hours a week, but it doesn’t feel like enough!

What about you?

Art: Portrait of Stanisław August Poniatowski with an hourglass by Wincenty de Lesseur