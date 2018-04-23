Everything you need to know about novel word counts

Nathan Bransford

Ah, word count. Few elements of the book-writing process inspire such hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing as trying to constrain your novel within certain seemingly arbitrary bounds.

In this post I’m going to tell you:

  • Why word count matters for novels
  • Standard word count ranges for various genres
  • The word counts of some famous novels for comparison

But before I do that, let me just say this: don’t overthink it.

Yes, word count matters. Yes, having a book that is overly short or overly long for its genre will incrementally decrease your odds of finding traditional publication. Yes, you should go through the novel revision checklist and take out anything extraneous no matter what.

But at the end of the day, you have to write the novel you want to write. Word count matters, but it doesn’t matter endlessly.

The thing that matters most? A great story.

Why word counts matter

So why does word count matter?

In part this is a literal physical constraint owing to the fact that paper books are a) still placed on shelves and b) often placed spine out. A book that is too short can literally be too short to have its spine out, and a book that is too long will crowd out others on the shelf, in addition to costing more coming and going due to printing and distribution costs.

However, there are also genre conventions at play that influence even self-published books that aren’t likely to be sold on a shelf. A certain length of novel “feels” right to certain audiences, sort of like how the sweet spot for most movies is somewhere between one and a half to two and a half hours.

Readers expect a certain length of novel, and therefore agents and editors care in turn.

That said..

“BUT WHAT ABOUT [FAMOUS BOOK] THAT IS [INSERT INSANELY LONG OR SHORT WORD COUNT]”

Yes. Sure. There are exceptions.

There are bestselling books like Infinite Jest that are incredibly long, and books like The Great Gatsby that are pretty short.

But bear in mind a few things:

  1. Most incredibly long and incredibly short books are not debuts. J.K. Rowling started with two books of relatively conventional length before she had the latitude to start busting word count limits in the Harry Potter series. David Foster Wallace was already a name before Infinite Jest.
  2. There are always exceptions. The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova was a debut, as was Jonathan Livingston Seagullpublished as a novella.

So remember: If it works, it works.

A very short or very long word count is not going to kill your chances. But it may indeed decrease your odds, especially for a debut.

Word counts by genre

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to word counts, and different sources are going to tell you different things. There are also some sub-genres that have slightly different conventions.

But overall, here’s my own rough stab at word counts by genre:

  • Chapter Books (i.e. pre-Middle Grade) – 5,000 – 20,000
  • Fantasy – 80,000 – 120,000
  • General Fiction – 75,000 – 100,000
  • Historical Fiction – 80,000 – 120,000
  • Literary Fiction – 40,000 – 120,000
  • Middle Grade – 30,000 – 60,000
  • Mystery – 75,000 – 90,000
  • Novella – 20,000 – 40,000
  • Romance – 50,000 – 90,000
  • Science Fiction– 90,000 – 120,000
  • Thriller – 80,000 – 100,000
  • Young Adult – 60,000 – 80,000

As you can see, in general, 120,000 words for me is kind of the upper limit for the genres that allow some leeway in length. If you’re going to go over that, you’d better have a really good reason for it

Word counts of famous novels

Here are some word counts of famous novels, sorted from long to short:

Anything I missed? Let me know in the comments!

Art: Stillleben mit Globus, Musikinstrumenten, Büchern und Rötelzeichnung by Jan ver Meulen

  1. You should share the standard industry formula for determining word count, because the actual document word count determined by the program, such as Microsoft Word, is misleading, for lack of a better term, and most experienced literary agents and publishing house editors typically want the formulated number, which is averaged based on proper formatting (font type and size, line spacing, indents, margins, etc.)

    • I think word count is understood to be a ballpark number and not something exact, I’ve never had a problem just rounding off whatever the word count in the program says (and manuscripts should be formatted to industry standard regardless).

      But I will see what others think.

    • Hi Nancy. I’m an agent and just jumping in here to agree with Nathan’s reply. Word counts are usually rounded up or down, and we do account for the minor differences some word processing programs might have. It’s fine to just give a ballpark figure and keep your manuscript within the general expectations based on your genre.

  2. Thanks for the comprehensive post! It’s interesting to me that some of the books on this list that were quick reads for me have such high word counts. It doesn’t feel like a long book if it’s a good book!

