Everything you need to know about novel word counts

Ah, word count. Few elements of the book-writing process inspire such hand-wringing and teeth-gnashing as trying to constrain your novel within certain seemingly arbitrary bounds.

In this post I’m going to tell you:

Why word count matters for novels

Standard word count ranges for various genres

The word counts of some famous novels for comparison

But before I do that, let me just say this: don’t overthink it.

Yes, word count matters. Yes, having a book that is overly short or overly long for its genre will incrementally decrease your odds of finding traditional publication. Yes, you should go through the novel revision checklist and take out anything extraneous no matter what.

But at the end of the day, you have to write the novel you want to write. Word count matters, but it doesn’t matter endlessly.

The thing that matters most? A great story.

Why word counts matter

So why does word count matter?

In part this is a literal physical constraint owing to the fact that paper books are a) still placed on shelves and b) often placed spine out. A book that is too short can literally be too short to have its spine out, and a book that is too long will crowd out others on the shelf, in addition to costing more coming and going due to printing and distribution costs.

However, there are also genre conventions at play that influence even self-published books that aren’t likely to be sold on a shelf. A certain length of novel “feels” right to certain audiences, sort of like how the sweet spot for most movies is somewhere between one and a half to two and a half hours.

Readers expect a certain length of novel, and therefore agents and editors care in turn.

That said..

“BUT WHAT ABOUT [FAMOUS BOOK] THAT IS [INSERT INSANELY LONG OR SHORT WORD COUNT]”

Yes. Sure. There are exceptions.

There are bestselling books like Infinite Jest that are incredibly long, and books like The Great Gatsby that are pretty short.

But bear in mind a few things:

Most incredibly long and incredibly short books are not debuts. J.K. Rowling started with two books of relatively conventional length before she had the latitude to start busting word count limits in the Harry Potter series. David Foster Wallace was already a name before Infinite Jest. There are always exceptions. The Historian by Elizabeth Kostova was a debut, as was Jonathan Livingston Seagull, published as a novella.

So remember: If it works, it works.

A very short or very long word count is not going to kill your chances. But it may indeed decrease your odds, especially for a debut.

Word counts by genre

There are no hard and fast rules when it comes to word counts, and different sources are going to tell you different things. There are also some sub-genres that have slightly different conventions.

But overall, here’s my own rough stab at word counts by genre:

Chapter Books (i.e. pre-Middle Grade) – 5,000 – 20,000

– 5,000 – 20,000 Fantasy – 80,000 – 120,000

– 80,000 – 120,000 General Fiction – 75,000 – 100,000

– 75,000 – 100,000 Historical Fiction – 80,000 – 120,000

– 80,000 – 120,000 Literary Fiction – 40,000 – 120,000

– 40,000 – 120,000 Middle Grade – 30,000 – 60,000

– 30,000 – 60,000 Mystery – 75,000 – 90,000

– 75,000 – 90,000 Novella – 20,000 – 40,000

– 20,000 – 40,000 Romance – 50,000 – 90,000

– 50,000 – 90,000 Science Fiction – 90,000 – 120,000

– 90,000 – 120,000 Thriller – 80,000 – 100,000

– 80,000 – 100,000 Young Adult – 60,000 – 80,000

As you can see, in general, 120,000 words for me is kind of the upper limit for the genres that allow some leeway in length. If you’re going to go over that, you’d better have a really good reason for it

Word counts of famous novels

Here are some word counts of famous novels, sorted from long to short:

Art: Stillleben mit Globus, Musikinstrumenten, Büchern und Rötelzeichnung by Jan ver Meulen