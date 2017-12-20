Will you ever buy mostly ebooks? 2017 results!

For the 11th consecutive year, I asked people if they could see themselves buying mostly ebooks or if their affection for that paper smell was too hard to shake.

This year? Paper seems to be making a comeback in a big way. For the first time since 2009, more people saw themselves sticking with paper books than eventually succumbing to e-books.

The people who welcome their coming e-book overlords…

2007: 7% (!)

2008: 11%

2009: 19%

2010: 32%

2011: 47%

2012: 47%

2013: 49%

2014: 44%

2015: 40.5%

2016: 47.1%

2017: 39.9%

The paper dead-enders who will smite e-books with great fury:

2007: 49%

2008: 45%

2009: 37%

2010: 30%

2011: 25%

2012: 25%

2013: 25%

2014: 28%

2015: 38.6%

2016: 37.8%

2017: 46.2%

What do you make of these results? With the understanding that this isn’t scientific, does it track with your intuition? Is paper back on the ascendancy?