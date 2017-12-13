Will you ever buy mostly ebooks? (11th annual poll)

When I started asking this question the Kindle looked like a big hunk of white plastic and the iPad was a glimmer in Steve Jobs’ eye. I did not exactly expect to be asking it 11 years later.

AND YET HERE WE ARE.

Before I get to the poll, my usual caveats:

Yes, I understand this isn’t a scientific poll

Yes, it’s further unscientific-like to compare between years when my blog readership may have changed

Yes, I know you want more poll options because no option here precisely captures your view. Choose the one that’s closest.

Here’s the poll. You may need to click here to see it if you’re reading in a feed reader or via email.

Loading…