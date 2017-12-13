Will you ever buy mostly ebooks? (11th annual poll)

When I started asking this question the Kindle looked like a big hunk of white plastic and the iPad was a glimmer in Steve Jobs’ eye. I did not exactly expect to be asking it 11 years later.
AND YET HERE WE ARE.
Before I get to the poll, my usual caveats:
- Yes, I understand this isn’t a scientific poll
- Yes, it’s further unscientific-like to compare between years when my blog readership may have changed
- Yes, I know you want more poll options because no option here precisely captures your view. Choose the one that’s closest.
Here’s the poll. You may need to click here to see it if you’re reading in a feed reader or via email.
Comments
literarylottie says
Still a “no” from me, all these years later. I have a Kindle Paperwhite and a Fire, and I still prefer reading physical books. I ran out of space for books in my apartment a long time ago, so I aggressively weed my shelves a couple of times a year, and make heavy use of the library.
Funnily enough, though, in the past year I’ve really taken to reading comics and manga on my Fire. The more temporary nature of those media (comic books and manga are flimsier and printed on much cheaper paper than hardcover and trade paperback books) make more sense in a digital format.
Kimberly Sabatini says
I do read a large amount of audiobooks since I’m in the car a lot. Or when I run.
Jennifer says
I’ve voted in your poll for this several years now, and this is the first time I did not choose the answer about prying the physical books out of my hands. I think that if I am reading for pleasure, I still prefer the physical book. And my apartment is still FULL of books. But I have been buying far more ebooks and audiobooks than physical books for awhile now. Ebooks are so much more convenient and easier to search when I’m doing research and writing papers for grad school. And sometimes they are a lot cheaper than the physical book, but not always.
Mary Rogers says
I seldom read printed books and switched to ebooks several years ago. I’m 72 and read at the very least two books each month. I also listen to audio books.
Stephanie Rouse says
I already buy more ebooks than paper but it is not from choice. I spend a lot of my time in a non English speaking country and English language books are not easily come by. I also travel a lot so a kindle saves on the weight and bulk of my reading material. From choice I would read a paperback which I would carry with me
Michael W. Perry says
Audiobooks yes. More and more of those. Ebooks no.
First, because they look ugly and the existing ebook standards, other that fixed layout epub, don’t all that to be addressed. It’s not the smell of paper. It’s the ugliness of digital.
Second, because the idea of owning an ebook is still nebulous. If I bought it, it may exist, but where. I don’t want to have to remember where I got an ebook to find it again. Ebooks still seem like renting.
Bill Camp says
I do read e-books sometimes, but it’s still an alternative for me. Physical books are the preferred method, and I’m pretty sure that will never change for me.
joanna elm says
I buy more ebooks than paper ones. Although I have always loved holding an actual physical book, I find it’s just too easy to flip over to Amazon and buy an ebook. Any time of day or night when I read a great review or a recommendation from a Goodreads pal, I can instantly purchase the ebook and be reading it within seconds of purchase. Talk about instant gratification!
Bryan Fagan says
My kids love it but I am up in the air. I’m still old school. I love old book stores. Discovering a dusty old novel that’s been ignored for a dozen years. Coming home, sitting near the window and flipping through all the pages. There’s something magic about it. Technology is a good thing. Audio books might be the best. They allow people to move around while listening to our work. We can’t right technology but there are some of us who enjoy the old stuff and that’s fine.
Heron McConnell says
I have a collection of Kobo eBooks and a few months back I also bought an iPhone on which I can read them literally anywhere I go. That is excellent. Normal books are heavy and clunky! There is also the hidden truth my precious special edition books started using up too much space on the shelf. My iPhone doesn’t.