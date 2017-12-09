9th annual Heifer International fundraiser!

Nine years in a row for our Heifer fundraiser! In a time of so many natural disasters and strife around the world, an organization that tries to alleviate hunger is as important as ever.

This fundraiser is oriented toward multiplying the giving. All you have to do is help spread the word by:

1) Leaving a comment on this post (bonus points for sharing it so others hear about Heifer and leave their own comments).

2) Tweet a link to this post (http://bit.ly/2kgU071) and include the hashtag #NBHeifer

3) OR even easier, just retweet this tweet:

9th annual @Heifer fundraiser! You can help: – RT this tweet

– Tweet a link to this post https://t.co/smTMseOCLi and include the hashtag #NBHeifer

– Donate directly: https://t.co/RT97jlv7gt

– Make your own pledge (I’ll RT you) Do one of those things: I’ll donate $2 up to $2k! — Nathan Bransford (@NathanBransford) December 19, 2017

4) OR donate directly by going to this page: https://fundraise.heifer.org/nathanbransford2017

Do one of those things? I’ll donate $2.00, up to a max of $2,000.

While you’re at it…

5) Make your own per-comment or tweet pledge and I’ll link to you/tweet you! (Be sure and use #NBHeifer so I can find you)

5) Click over to other participating blogs in the comments section leave comments there too

Heifer International is an organization that fights hunger by giving families around the world livestock, training, or other assistance that helps improve their livelihood. Heifer has been recognized for its work in Fast Company and Forbes, among other places.

If you have anything to spare this holiday season I hope you’ll consider making a donation. Over the past years we have raised nearly $15,000 together, which is really awesome. Here’s that link again to donate directly.

Thanks, everyone!