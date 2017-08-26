Why an author’s platform matters

Let’s say you are thinking about writing a book of nonfiction and want to have it published by a major publisher.
The first thing you need to do is assume that every single person in the entire world wants to write a book (which isn’t really an assumption, it’s basically true).
The second thing you need to do is ask yourself if you are the most qualified person in the entire world to write and promote that book. This applies to virtually all nonfiction.
- If you want to write a cookbook, are you a nationally recognized chef or on the Food Network?
- If you want to write about terrorism, are you one of the world’s foremost experts on terrorism?
- If you want to write about an actual event that happened, are you a decorated journalist?
- Heck, if you want to write a book about extraterrestrial encounters, are you an internationally recognized expert on extraterrestrial encounters?
If the answer to that question is no, then sorry, chances are you’re not going to get your book published by a major publisher. If you can imagine someone out there who is more qualified than you to write a book, then that person probably already has their proposal in front of publishers as we speak.
In the publishing industry, this is called “platform” — publishers want to know that you are the best person in the entire world to be writing and marketing that book. They want to know that you have the authority to speak on the topic, that you are the type of expert that people will want to interview on TV, that you are the most qualified person out there.
Publishers are obsessed with platform almost to a fault — people who have some platform and who are great writers are often passed over because they don’t have enough platform to pass muster.
Publishers are even starting to look more and more at platform in fiction. A lot of debut novelists already have a social media following or are fixtures in their local writing scenes. Or they are a celebrity or have a good backstory.
You can see publishers’ obsession with platform reflected in the various fake memoir scandals. Great writing is not always enough, and, recognizing this, a struggling writer created an entire fictional author with a tragic (completely made up) life history just to get ahead.
Now, I’m not saying you should invent a fictional persona, but it just goes to show how hungry publishers and the reading public are for a good platform to go along with a good novel. So think hard about your platform when you’re picking a book topic.
Even if you saw an honest-to-god alien messing with your dog last night, remember that the world’s foremost expert on alien/dog interactions just had drinks with his agent and polished off his book proposal.
Need help with your book? I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.
UPDATED 8/26/17
Art: Inspiration by Jean-Honoré Fragonard
Comments
David Isaak says
Platforms may be legitimate concerns in nonfiction and possibly even in shoes, but they are idiotic ideas with reference to novels. Neither Stephen Crane nor Tom Clancy ever had the slightest experience of the military or combat, and I’m pretty certain that Wally Lamb was never a woman nor Joyce Carol Oates a boxer.
There is a reason for opprobrium to be heaped on James Frey, but in the case of JT Leroy I say more power to her. If people are stupid enough to buy novels based on their perceptions of the author’s life, they are sheep who deeply deserve shearing. The concepts of “platform” and “novel” should never have come within a mile of one another.
kcoldiron says
Any thoughts on platform when it comes to memoir?
The_Inquirer says
I'm surprised to see too few comments on a topic that, as per Nathan's post, seems far too important. Certainly platform is very important for non-fiction to prove your expertise on the matter – but what if someone is working on an "inner platform" for years, without any visible proof of recognition in the other people's eyes? And then they write a book on a topic they have no "expertise" in but feel very strongly about and have something genuine and original to share with the world? Who among the seven billion of us can claim to be an expert on, say, love? Or, for that matter, on why we laugh, cry, fight, and do zillion other things that make us human? Would an agent still harp on "platform" and ignore the merit of the writing itself? Is there any chance such a wannabe writer would be given a hearing by an agent?
Anonymous says
Very interesting (as usual), Nathan. Thanks for bringing this topic to our attention. I also echo Inquirer's remarks. As someone who has been researching and writing a multi-disciplinary nonfiction book for about 10 years, I worry a great deal about platform. Years ago, the advice was: if you write a great proposal for nonfiction, it doesn't matter how invisible you have been. (Fiction might be a bit trickier.) More recently – and I blame reality shows with celebrity chefs & celebrity money managers (celebrity this and that actually) – that advice seems to be passé. Although I write well and have original ideas, my obscurity damns me to further obscurity. The latest advice? Get a blog. Then the NY Times Style page says what I've been saying about blogs: many fail because no one knows about them (there are millions to read, after all!) so no one comments. No comments, no "fame," and no tie-in with that book you want. I really shudder to think about the fate of the book if these kind of hoops must be jumped through. It's all about safety – for agents and publishers. I understand they want to keep their jobs, but where is the risk that accompanies all great art and the pursuit of knowledge? Sad.
JOHN T. SHEA says
So this is an updated 2007 post? It’s interesting to reflect on what has changed in the last decade, and what hasn’t. I’m sure a social media platform can help a debut novelist, but can also become a kind of displacement activity, a distraction whose scale does necessarily translate into sales. I’ve read that such ‘conversion rates’ can be surprisingly low.
Nonetheless, I’ve been slowly ramping up my modest online presence, not least in comments here! And I’ve enjoyed it more than I expected, which is important. A half-hearted and reluctant ‘presence’ may be worse than none at all. Let’s play to our strengths whenever possible.