It’s here! My first redesign in… yeah let’s not talk about how long it’s been.

I’m incredibly excited to reveal something I’ve been working on for a good portion of the year. A completely redesigned, new look for the blog.

If you’re reading this in a feed reader or by email, CLICK THROUGH.

This is still very much a work in progress. Heck, it’s basically a glorified construction zone at this point. But I hope you can see where I’m going with this…

Much easier to navigate

You’ll especially notice this if you’re reading the blog on your phone. Namely: THE BLOG IS NOW EASILY READABLE ON YOUR PHONE.

I have also created menus in the header that will direct you to key posts. I’ll be fleshing these out through time to give you everything you need to know about navigating the publishing process in a easily accessible format.

Pro tip… use these dropdowns in mobile to access the key posts:

I also removed a lot of clutter and listened to the very generous people who gave me feedback in a recent survey, and went with a lot of white space for easy readability.

New logo

Can we talk about how excited I am about the new logo?

I worked with the immensely talented Cameron King to create a fresh look. The NB icon combines a social media chat bubble with a book, essentially capturing what this whole shebang is about:

It was my first time working with a brand expert, and I’m very glad I did.

More to come

I’m still working out many of the kinks, especially given I completely switched over from Blogger to WordPress. Given the 1500+ posts and 150,000+ comments, to call that migration an ordeal would be a huge understatement. Many thanks to Reuven Etzion for his help with that.

Moving over to WordPress will give me a lot more flexibility to craft new resources and make the older content immensely more accessible.

Whew! This will also mark a return to a bit more of a regular schedule on the blog, though I’m going to be shaking things up a bit and focus a bit more on creating comprehensive resources than day-in-day-out posting.

In the meantime, SUGGESTIONS AND BUG SPOTTING VERY MUCH APPRECIATED. Let me know what you think!