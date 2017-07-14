This week in books 7/14/17

This week! Books!

SPEAKING OF COMIC-CON. I’m going to be moderating not one but count them TWO amazing panels, so if you somehow White Walker-ed your way into getting a badge, please attend them both.

Panel #1: Writers: Get Published! Get Greenlit! Get Working!

Want some secrets on how the publishing process works? This panel will explore the process end-to-end, and it features agent Holly Root (Root Literary agency), editor Adam Wilson (Simon & Schuster), publicist Kristin Dwyer (Leo PR), brand licensing agent Jane Putch (Eyebait Management), and Sean Berard (Agency for the Performing Arts). That’s Friday at 3:30pm in 24ABC.

The seventh edition of this panel is one of the best ever! It features Jennifer Armentrout (The Problem with Forever), S. Jae-Jones (Wintersong), Lish McBride (Pyromantic), Brendan Reichs (Nemesis), Beth Revis (Star Wars: Rebel Rising), Megan Whalen Turner (Thick as Thieves), Kiersten White (And I Darken), and Nicola Yoon (Everything, Everything). That’s Sunday at 1:00pm in 29AB.

Paddington Bear had a huge influence on me when I was younger, to the point that I even tried to like orange marmalade. Michael Bond andhad a huge influence on me when I was younger, to the point that I even tried to like orange marmalade. He passed away last month at 91 and will be missed.

I love Jimmy O. Yang on Silicon Valley as the jerkish prankster Jian-Yang and foil to Erlich Bachman, and was psyched to see he’s writing a book.

Joanna Penn had an interesting interview with agent Mark Gottlieb about the changing publishing landscape.

Why does Jane Austen endure? Well, the NY Times Upshot has some cool charts and theories that I do not profess to understand in the slightest.

Comment! of! the! week! goes to Julie C., who had a great and evocative comment about what Harry Potter meant to her. I think we’ve all been there with a book:

…Years later, I made my first cross country move all on my own to a new town in a new state, where I knew no one. The day after I got there, my possessions were unloaded and crammed in my small apartment. But the bright spot was, that was the day The Goblet of Fire came out. So I grabbed my wallet and headed to the nearest store. I got home with my book and lunch, literally crawled over boxes to get to my comfy chair. And sat, cross legged as boxes were surrounding my chair, and read. And for that time, things were so scary in my world. It gave me an escape from the uncertainty of my new life and gave me some comfort when I needed it.

And finally, we should all be so lucky to have this problem, but it can be daunting to choose a life when you live in a world of limitless career options with a nonexistent ladder. I really enjoyed this article and the advice therein.

