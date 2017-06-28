When did you start writing?

Some people got an early start, some people got a late start. But we all got started somewhere.

When did you really start writing?

I started in high school, then spent most of my twenties convincing myself I wasn’t a writer before I picked it up again.

What about you?

I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.





Art: The Difficult Reply by Guy Rose