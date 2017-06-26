Harry Potter at 20 — What has the series meant to you?

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s/Sorcerer’s Stone, and what a twenty years it’s been. An entire generation has now been raised on Harry Potter, in addition to those of us who came to the series as adults.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you. #HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

I came to the series a bit late, and first read Harry Potter during one of my summers in college, when I was spending six weeks in remote Alaska. What a magical time to read it though. I would read it by sunlight until 1 AM in a few of Alaska’s strange and amazing summer perma-days.

The books are not without their flaws. The rules of Quidditch still make no sense whatsoever, and the adverbed dialogue tags can rankle.

But what an incredible series! So richly imagined, so well-executed. It’s just so fun to spend time within those pages, when it’s not harrowing and when Dolores Umbrage isn’t making our skin crawl with rage.

Like nearly every children’s book author, I had Harry Potter in the back of my head as I was writing Jacob Wonderbar, knowing how thoroughly J.K. Rowling had raised the game and setting nearly impossible expectations. I now know just how hard it is to do the things she pulls off seemingly effortlessly, and I bow to her for pulling it off.

What has Harry Potter meant to you?

