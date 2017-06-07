Which book most disturbed you?

This question was suggested by Kia Abdullah:
What author has most disturbed you? There are some obvious ones like Bret Easton Ellis (American Psycho) and Iain Banks (The Wasp Factory), but the author that has disturbed me most is Richard Laymon. I read a few of his books when I was younger (Endless Night, Island, Quake) and, yikes, they still make me feel queasy. Clearly, there was a sick attraction though since I read more than one...Which book or author has most touched a nerve and disturbed you?
I'd have to go with Vladimir Nabokov and Lolita. My negative feelings about that book burn with white hot suns and I really don't care how pretty the prose is.
What about you?
Hi, Nathan. This is a good question. I am sure there are other books from many moons ago I am not recalling, but I recently read the YA horror The Nest by Kenneth Oppel, and I was, quite appropriately, horrified. Fantastic novel. Quiet kind of horror. But very disturbing.
It was a Star Trek book, of all things. By Dafydd ab Hugh. Revolted and shook me so bad, I quit reading Star Trek novels for a long time. That was the worst. Terry Goodkind's first book was also too much; turned me off and I never read another one by him.
The House of the Scorpion by Nancy Farmer disturbed me so much that I didn't finish it (very unusual for me). I also absolutely hated Ark by Stephen Baxter -- I went into it expecting a fun science fiction colonial planets romp and was deeply disturbed by how awful everything rapidly became. I believe that people are inherently good, and I just can't stomach dark books where everything and everyone comes to a dismal end.
Cormac McCarthy's The Road
I'm with Jeremy. The Road. I couldn't shake some of those images.
Thanks for sharing, Nathan. I didn't take to Lolita and wondered if it was a man's novel (as the only people I know who love it are men), but I guess I was wrong.
I haven't yet read The Road but it's on my list! It seems like an apt read given the state of our politics right now.
Just the other day, out of the blue, I was thinking about "All Summer in a Day" by Bradbury, something I read years and years ago. Its last lines still haunt me and give me shivers:
"Behind the closet door was only silence.
They unlocked the door, even more slowly, and let Margot out."
