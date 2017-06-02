This week in books 6/2/17

This week! Books!
Longtime readers will likely remember Bryn Greenwood from the comments section, and her novel All the Ugly and Wonderful Things is a NY Times bestseller and all the rage. Goodreads published a post today about the book as a case study on the impact of giveaway copies on its initial momentum and eventual huge success. Definitely worth a read.
A carbon paper recently discovered in an old notebook revealed two previously unknown Sylvia Plath poems. Score once for science!
And speaking of science and carbon... NO... NATHAN DON'T DO POLITICAL YOU SAID YOU'D...
It's done.
The US is also not the country in the world that reads the most.
The folks over at Reedsy put together a pretty comprehensive post on everything you need to know about books and copyrights.
Amazon opened a bookstore in NYC, which... yeah that's happening! Two takes on it: M.G. Siegler compares it to the now-defunct Borders, and publishing sage Mike Shatzkin marvels at the use of online data to drive the experience and the possibilities for experimentation.
Beloved author Denis Johnson died. Tobias Wolff wrote a remembrance.
Agent Wendy Lawton wrote about one bad type of author: the entitled author.
And Tracy Hahn-Burkett wrote about the difficulty of writing when it's hard to maintain focus.
This week in the Forums...
Ask me anything!
How have politics affected your writing?
Nominate Your Query for a Critique on the Blog
Nominate Your First Page for a Critique on the Blog
Comment! of! the! Week! goes to Susan Gourley/Kelley, who reported back from a writers conference with some interesting news:
For the first time ever, I attended the annual Pennwriters Conference in Pittsburgh and met many writers who had not desire to pitch to an agent. There may even have been pitch spots open. So many writers are interested only in self-publishing. I don't know where it all is going.The times they are definitely changing!
And finally, my good friend Sarah McCarry wrote the best article about Chris Cornell and Seattle because of course she did.
Have a great weekend!
I’m available for manuscript edits, query critiques, and consultations! And if you like this post, check out my guide to writing a novel.
Photo by me. Follow me on Instagram! @nathanbransfordhttp://instagram.com/nathanbransford
1 comments:
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is the...Oh wait! I see the snow, but not Snow White. And what are those strange horseless carriages?
But, seriously, thanks for the links, Nathan, and congratulations to Susan Gourley/Kelley for her Comment of the Week!
Post a Comment