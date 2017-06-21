How do you cope with staring at screens so much?

Many of us look at screen all day as we work. We look at screens when we are reading the news. We look at screens when we're watching TV. We look at screens when...
Okay you get the point.
Looking at screen all the time can make writing very difficult. To wit:
- We often write on the same devices that have access to email, Twitter, Facebook, and any number of other distractions. So blocking out the outside world is a challenge.
- It can cause eye strain, especially as day shifts into night.
- Perhaps most importantly, it can feel claustrophobic, like you're in a very small room whose furnishings don't really change much.
So how do you cope? How do you force yourself to keep staring at the screen when you really need to write, especially when you don't really have an alternative to screen-staring?
Devices? Apps? Screen settings?
(Thanks to Olivia Clements for the question!)
Art: A Writer Trimming his Pen by Jan Ekels the Younger
