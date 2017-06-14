Do you have beef with literary agents?

Having once been a literary agent myself, I'm still pretty instinctually defensive of the whole enterprise.
It's not easy to be a filter, especially when every single one of the thousands of people who query you think they have a bestseller on their hands. Most agents I know are in it for the love of books, they scraped their way up, and they care about their clients.
But every now and then something happens out there in the publishing Internetosphere and I'm reminded that there's also a whole lot of angst toward agents. And I'm not even talking about people upset about scam artists, I'm talking about people who are upset with legit agents.
So let's hear it. Do you have beef with agents? What are your complaints?
Art: Black and white cow standing by Carlo Dalgas
3 comments:
I recently received a rejection from an agent three years and two months after my submission. Why bother?
On one hand, I view agents as being awesome. I don't have an agent, but I imagine they are a huge help especially where contracts and business end are considered. If you get a good one I'm sure they will help you considerably. Someone like me has so many questions, and distrust of publishers, I'd want a partner/agent I could trust to look out for my best interest.
But I have a problem with some agents.... I follow a lot on Twitter. Some I feel make fun of the queries they get. I'm not talking about constructive criticism or a query critique. I've seen some of them tweet back and forth about things they received in a manner I felt unprofessional and disheartening. And yes, these were real agents with large followings. (Not you of course).
I'm sure it's a pain to have to wade through all of the mail they get, and some emails are probably horrible, but every job comes with its downside. Plus, these agents were asking for queries. And since they potentially make money off of these clients, I feel they should be grateful for every query that comes their way. And if they must complain, don't do it publicly. Don't make someone fell bad just because you hold to the power to do so.
Maryz,
Wow, 3 years. I thought most had a policy that if you didn't hear from them within 6 weeks it was a no.
